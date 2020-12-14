Ford Trophy 2020 CD Vs CTB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Central Districts will face Canterbury in the league match of the Ford trophy 2020 on Tuesday, December 15. The match will be played at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CD vs CTB live streaming info, how to watch CD vs CTB live in India and where to catch the CD vs CTB live scores.

Ford Trophy 2020: CD vs CTB live stream and preview

Going by the current form, CTB are favourites to win their second match in a row versus CD following their victory over same opponents couple of days back. CD will be desperate to put more points on board as they are yet to win a match in the season. They have 2 points as a result of one of their matches ending in no result.

CTB are currently topping the points table and will look to do the double over CD and also hold onto top position in the league. The team certainly looks balanced and with no injury worries, CTB will be fielding their best players in the starting 11 and register yet another win over their opponent.

CD vs CTB live stream: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for bowlers and they will be looking to make use of condition just like the last match. While batsmen will not find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets and stamp their authority in the match. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first and restrict their opposition to a low score

CD vs CTB live scores: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be fine during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 59% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

CD vs CTB live scores: CD vs CTB squads

CD Squad: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce(c), Dane Cleaver(w), Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Joey Field, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Brad Schmulian, Liam Dudding

CTB Squad: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie(c), Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Matthew Hay(w), Sean Davey, Jackson Latham, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom, Fraser Sheat, Tyler Lortan

CD vs CTB live scores: Ford Trophy live in India and CD vs CTB live scores

The CD vs CTB live match will not be available for television audience in India. However, fans can still access the Ford Trophy live in India through the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel. For CD vs CTB live scores, fans can visit the official social media pages of Black Caps as well as that of the two competing teams.

Image: Central Stags / Instagram

