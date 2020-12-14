Moises Henriques Set To Make Australian Test Return After 4 Years During Pink-ball Test?

Australia's injury woes continue ahead of the India vs Australia pink ball Test that is slated to begin on December 17. As the hosts look to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since their 2014-15 series win, they will have to face the additional challenge of not having the choicest picks from the squad available to them. The latest Australian to go down to injury is fast bowler Sean Abbott, who will be replaced by all-rounder Moises Henriques for the first Test in Adelaide.

Congratulations to Moises Henriques, who has been added to the Australian squad for Friday's first #AUSvIND Vodafone Test in Adelaide! pic.twitter.com/7eCogwoVor — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 14, 2020

Our best wishes with Sean Abbott who will remain in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation from a mild calf strain. Sean is expected to re-join the squad for the second Vodafone Test in Melbourne! 🤞 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 14, 2020

India vs Australia pink ball Test: Hosts hit with another injury

With Indian skipper Virat Kohli, set to miss out the last three Tests, Australia have been the favourites to bring the Border-Gavaskar trophy home after its long stay in India and avenge their first at-home series defeat by the Men in Blue. However, a spate of injuries in the Australian camp may now tilt the balance well back in favour of India who will look to repeat their miracle series win from 2018-19 once again. Adding to Australia's injury woes is Sean Abbott, who has been replaced by Moises Henriques for the first Test.

Abbot, who was supposed to make his Test debut on Thursday, has been ruled out after sustaining a calf strain during the practice match between India and Australia A. Henriques, who was meant to play the same match, was ruled out of it due to a hamstring strain. However, after having passed a fitness test on Monday, the 33-year-old will make a comeback into the squad, playing for the first time since his game against Sri Lanka in 2016. He has made 164 runs with a high score of 81* from his eight Test innings so far.

Will Pucovski concussion and David Warner injury

Henriques will join Victoria batsman Marcus Harris who was added to the side after David Warner was ruled out of at least the first Test. Warner, who suffered an adductor strain in the second ODI at the SCG last month, also missed out on the entire T20I series and his loss will prove to be a serious blow to the Australian top order.

Henriques will also be expected to sub in for Will Pucovski who took a nasty blow to the head in the first practice match against India. The 22-year-old, who was hit with a Kartik Tyagi bouncer, has been ruled out of the first Test after being diagnosed with a concussion. He joins Cameron Green and Harry Conway, who have also been ruled out due to concussions.

Australia squad for India Tests 2020

Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

