Ford Trophy 2021 Firebirds Vs Knights Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Wellington Firebirds are slated to lock horns with the Northern Knights in the 19th match of the Ford Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST from Basin Reserve, Wellington on February 19. Here are the Firebirds vs Knights live streaming details, Firebirds vs Knights squads, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Ford Trophy 2021: Firebirds vs Knights preview

The last match of the competition was played back on December 15, and the trophy is set to resume with the encounter between Wellington Firebirds and Northern Knights. Both the teams have fared contrastingly so far in the tournament. The Knights have performed significantly better as compared to their counterparts and have firmly established themselves as the team to beat. After having played six matches, they sit comfortably at the top of the points table and have faced only a single loss so far. Firebirds on the other hand are languishing at the penultimate position and have managed only two wins from their six games. Both sides will be keen to put up a strong show in the crucial fixture, and a tooth and nail fight between the two is on the cards.

Ford Trophy live in India: Firebirds vs Knights live streaming details

There will be no official live telecast in India for the Ford Trophy matches. However, fans can catch the Firebirds vs Knights live streaming on the New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel from 3:30 am IST onwards. For the Firebirds vs Knights live scores, one can keep tabs on Blackcaps’ social media accounts and New Zealand cricket website as well as the teams' social media accounts and websites.

Ford Trophy live: Firebirds vs Knights pitch report and weather forecast

As predicted by AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. However, fortunately for the participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees during the game. As for the wicket, the pitch will be conducive to the faster bowlers, and they will also look to make the most of the favourable weather conditions. Batsmen will struggle to score runs at the frantic pace at the surface.

Ford Trophy live: Firebirds vs Knights squads

Firebirds: Tom Blundell, Lauchie Johns, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Ollie Newton, Iain Mcpeake, Michael Snedden.

Knights: BJ Watling, Tim Seifert, Peter Bocok, Kane Williamson, Anton Devich, Joe Carter, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson, James Baker, Joe Walker, Matt Fisher.

Image source: Basin Reserve Twitter

