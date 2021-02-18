R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik Surprise Fans By Expressing Their Love For Tennis On Social Media

India's veteran off-spinner R Ashwin recently made headlines with his spectacular performance in the second Test match of the India vs England Test series. After the gruelling first two fixtures in Chennai, team India travel to Ahmedabad for the subsequent matches. Amidst the crucial series, the player relished a game of Australian Open 2021 to unwind. Similarly, ex-Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik also lauded tennis stars for their superlative show in the competition.

Australian Open 2021: R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik laud tennis stats

There was a significant buzz ahead of the quarter-final of the Australian Open as modern-day legend Rafael Nadal was slated to clash with a young Stefanos Tsitsipas. The two were involved in a spectacular match and 22-year-old Tsitsipas surprisingly won the all-important contest with his spirited performance. Nadal is now knocked out from the Australian Open, while Tsitsipas moves to his third grand slam semi-final. R Ashwin was mighty pleased with the closely fought battle and took to his Twitter account to commend the players for their efforts. This is what Ashwin tweeted after the exhilarating match —

Nadal and Tsitsipas putting on a show! #AustralianOpen2021 👏👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 17, 2021

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer Has Witty Take On Punjab Kings' New Name And Logo, Fans Left In Splits

The Australian Open's women's semi-final saw Naomi Osaka take on Serena Williams on Wednesday. The two women stars also toiled hard in the middle and entertained fans with their stunning game. India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik praised Osaka for her superior performance in the encounter. The 35-year-old extolled the Australian Open finalist for her comprehensively winning against an accomplished opponent. Moreover, he also appreciated her for the humble post-match celebration. Here is how Dinesh Karthik reacted after Osaka's monumental victory,

What a match @naomiosaka played against @serenawilliams . A lot of power in that backhand of hers. Phewwww , haven’t seen anyone take down Serena that easily . Well played Osaka , and most importantly, what a humble celebration 🎉 ❤️#AustralianOpen2021 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 18, 2021

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2021 Live: Kings Shock MI, RCB Fans With Jhye Richardson Bid Worth ₹14 CR

India vs England Test series: Team India travel to Ahmedabad

After the completion of the first two Test matches, the two teams will travel to Ahmedabad on Thursday. The newly built Sardar Patel Stadium will host two Test matches along with 5 T20Is. India and England will next clash in a pink-ball Test, which will commence from February 24.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2021 Live: Kedar Jadhav Unsold After ₹2 Cr Base Price, Trolled Heavily Online

IPL 2021 auction live streaming information

The IPL 2021 auction will take place in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the event on the Star Sports Network from 3 PM (IST). The live streaming of the auction will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and also on JioTV.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2021 Live: Preity Zinta To Own Shahrukh Khan In IPL As Kings Win ₹5.25 CR Bid

Image source: R Ashwin / Dinesh Karthik / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.