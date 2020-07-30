FPV Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) is all set to face Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the third match of the evening of the Emirates D10 League. The match between both the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, July 30 at 9:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction, FPV vs TAD Dream11 team and FPV vs TAD Dream11 top picks.

FPV vs TAD Dream 11 prediction and preview

When both these teams faced each other earlier in the tournament, it was FPV who won the match against TAD by 34 runs. While TAD are rooted at the bottom of the points table with just one win, FPV have performed slightly better and are very much in running for a place in the knockout stages.

FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs TAD Dream11 team

FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs TAD Dream11 team: FPV

Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs TAD Dream11 team: TAD

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

FPV vs TAD Dream11 top picks

Here's our FPV vs TAD Dream11 top picks for the FPV vs TAD Dream11 game -

W Muhammad, R Shahzad, A Khan

FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs TAD playing XI

FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs TAD playing XI: FPV

H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, H Khalid and S Piya

FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction: FPV vs TAD playing XI: TAD

Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Abid, Rizwan Ali, Osama Hassan, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.

FPV vs TAD Dream11 team

Here's our FPV vs TAD Dream11 top picks for the FPV vs TAD Dream11 match

FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction

As per our FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction, FPV are favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.

Note: The FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction, FPV vs TAD Dream11 top picks and FPV vs TAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FPV vs TAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL/ INSTAGRAM)