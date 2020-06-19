Ketaki Golatkar First Indian Woman To Be Named ICC's Sr Manager Of Media & Communications

Indian sports media professional Ketaki Golatkar recently joined ICC's (International Cricket Council) marketing and communications team as its Senior Manager- Marketing and Communications. With this appointment, Ketaki Golatkar has become the first Indian woman to handle this role in the history of ICC.

Ketaki Golatkar was part of the Star Sports Network before ICC appointment

Prior to her new role, Ketaki Golatkar was part of the Star Sports Network. At Star Sports, Ketaki Golatkar was working as the head of Public Relations, Marketing and Communications. In her 3 year-long stint as part of Star Sports, Ketaki Golatkar led the PR and Communication efforts for a variety of sporting events. Ketaki Golatkar was the go-to person for the VIVO IPL and VIVO Pro Kabaddi League on Star as well as both domestic and international cricket events on Star Sports.

Ketaki Golatkar also managed other marquee projects for the Star Sports Network. These included both the men and women editions of the ICC Cricket World Cup, Premier League, ISL as well as the Khelo India project. During her time with Star Sports, Ketaki Golatkar worked with several communication agencies such as Ogilvy PR Worldwide (India), Integral PR (India), Medireach UK (London), Adfactors PR (India) and Edelman India.

Ketaki Golatkar did her Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) with an advertising specialization from Mumbai University. Her alma mater also includes the Xaviers Institute of Communication (XIC), where she completed a PG Diploma in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. Ketaki Golatkar also holds a MA in Marketing from Kingston University in England.

Ketaki Golatkar took over as Senior Manager- Media and Communications on Sunday. While Ketaki Golatkar took up the post from her residence in Mumbai, she is expected to be based out of the ICC headquarters in Dubai once international travel restrictions are lifted. At ICC, Ketaki Golatkar will be reporting to Claire Furlong, who is General Manager- Marketing and Communications at ICC.

Ketaki Golatkar brings with her 16 years of experience in sports marketing and communications. She also has experience of ethnic marketing, intercultural communications and nation branding. Her prior stints with multinational corporations have given her an insight into corporate reputation programmes and Indo-German businesses. In her new role with the ICC, Ketaki Golatkar will be managing the communication and media outreach initiatives of the organization.

According to SportzFront, Ketaki Golatkar hands over her duties at Star Sports to Nimita Jadhav, who is the Associate Director of Corporate Communications at The Walt Disney Company India.

Image Courtesy: instagram/ketaki.golatkar