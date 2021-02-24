From Cricket To Football, Here's A List Of World's Largest Stadiums

For any sport, the arena or the battlefield matters a lot. It is a special piece of ground, where history keeps getting created again and again. Fans need to have the biggest stadiums to show their love and support for their favourite team or sport. For players, these arenas hold special importance and they evoke memories that cannot be expressed in mere words. There are many such huge battlegrounds in the sports world and here’s a list of the largest arenas across the globe.

Cricket - Narendra Modi Stadium, India

The ‘Narendra Modi Stadium’ was inaugurated on February 24 and it became the world’s largest cricket stadium, overtaking Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. Previously known as Motera, the stadium can accommodate over 110,000 spectators and it is spread over 63 acres. A total of 3,000 cars can be parked at the venue as well as 10,000 two-wheelers. Not just the capacity of the fans inside the stadium but the parking space is also the biggest all across the world.

Football- Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, North Korea

The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Pyongyang and it has a seating capacity of 150,000 and occupies an area of 20.7 hectares. The stadium hosts football matches and athletics events but is also readily used for the world-famous Mass Games. The stadium has many training halls, recreation rooms, an indoor swimming pool, an ultrasonic bath, a sauna, beds and many other modern facilities, which help the players in their training needs and make them feel comfortable.

Tennis - Arthur Ashe Stadium, US

Arthur Ashe Stadium is a tennis stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City. The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe, winner of the 1968 inaugural US Open, the first in which professionals could compete. The stadium can accommodate 23,000 spectators and it is the largest tennis stadium in the world.

Basketball- United Center, US

The United Centre is an indoor arena on the Near West Side of Chicago, US. It is home to the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL). With a capacity of nearly 21,000, the United Center is the largest arena by capacity in the National Basketball Association, and the largest arena by capacity in the United States in the National Hockey League.

Hockey - National Hockey Stadium, Pakistan

National Hockey Stadium is a purpose-built field hockey stadium in Lahore. It is the biggest field hockey stadium in the world. The stadium has a capacity of 45,000 spectators.

Rugby - FNB Stadium, South Africa

First National Bank Stadium is a football and Rugby union stadium located in Nasrec, bordering the Soweto area of Johannesburg, South Africa. It is the world’s largest Rugby stadium and it is also the largest stadium in Africa with a capacity of 94,736. It was the site of Nelson Mandela's first speech in Johannesburg after his release from prison in 1990.

Olympic track and field- Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, North Korea

Golf- Mission Hills Shenzhen, China

Mission Hills Shenzhen is a twelve-course 18-hole course golf resort, located in the town of Guanlan, in Shenzhen. It is accredited as the world's largest golf facility by the Guinness World Records in 2004, surpassing the Pinehurst Resort in the United States. It currently has 11 championship courses and an 18-hole par three courses, each designed by a different golf personality.

NFL - AT&T Stadium, US

AT&T Stadium, formerly Cowboys Stadium, is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States. The stadium seats 80,000, making it the largest stadium in the NFL by seating capacity. Originally estimated at $650 million, the stadium's actual construction cost rose to $1.15 billion, making it one of the most expensive sports venues ever built.

Baseball - Dodger Stadium, US

Dodger Stadium is a baseball park in the Elysian Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California. It is the world's largest baseball stadium by seat capacity. Often referred to as a "pitcher's ballpark", the stadium has seen 12 no-hitters, two of which were perfect games.

