FUJ Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

Fujairah will lock horns with Abu Dhabi in the final match of the day in the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The FUJ vs ABD match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The FUJ vs ABD live match is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST on Friday, December 11. Here, we take a look at FUJ vs ABD live scores, FUJ vs ABD match prediction and FUJ vs ABD playing 11.

FUJ vs ABD live: FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the first time that these two teams are facing each other in the tournament. Just like ECB, FUJ have also played both their opening fixtures but are second on the points table due to net run rate. In the first match, FUJ beat Dubai by 4 wickets, however, they struggled in their second match versus Sharjah but defended the target by stopping their opponents 10 runs short. They will be looking to pick up a win over ABD who are struggling to hit the ground running.

ABD, on other hand, will be playing their second match of the day. Their first match is versus Dubai and if they do win that match, it will a confidence booster for the side as they will look to end the day with two wins out of two. Fans can really expect a hard-fought contest despite FUJ holding an edge over ABD.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Probable FUJ vs ABD playing 11

FUJ: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

ABD: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo.

FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction: FUJ vs ABD top picks

Rohan Mustafa

Midhun Sudhakar

Mazhar Bashir

Waseem Muhammad

FUJ vs ABD match prediction: FUJ vs ABD Dream11 team

FUJ vs ABD live: FUJ vs ABD match prediction

As per our FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction, FUJ should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction, top picks and FUJ vs ABD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FUJ vs ABD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

