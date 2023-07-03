Following the culmination of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's the meanderings on the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow are more than the result that was fetched after 5 days of exhilarating cricket action. Bairstow's wicket brought Australian captain Pat Cummins and wicket-keeper Alex Carey under major criticism. While opinions on what transpired at the grand old stadium are afloat, the details of what happened afterward when Stuart Broad came to the crease have also arrived.

What caused the controversy?

On the last ball of the 52nd over, Jonny Bairstow ducked one of Cameron Green, the wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball after collecting it at the stumps that met the intended target, and hence the controversy ensued as Bairstow had no knowledge that the ball was still in play. The 3rd umpire gave the decision as out and Pat Cummins was referred by the on-field officials on whether he would like to overturn the decision, as a move which is touted in the best interest of the spirit of the game. Cummins did not accept the proposal and Bairstow had to make the long way back.

Stuart Broad gave an earful to Alex Carey and Pat Cummins

The wicket of Jonny Bairstow brought Stuart Broad in the middle. Broad immediately released his aggravation on Alex Carey. The sump mic caught Broad uttering the following words, “That’s all you’ll ever be remembered for that". The English pacer also shouted at Australia captain Pat Cummins, ranting, “That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket”.

Sturt Broad's old video goes viral

However, this sort of came back to haunt Stuart Broad as soon after the video of his sledge to Carey went viral on social media, Multiple videos of his infamous refusal to walk after clearly edging a ball during the 2013 Ashes series were shared on Twitter. Broad had edged a delivery from Ashton Agar clearly to the slips and despite loud appeals from Australians, the umpire didn’t budge.

Netizens were quick to remind Stuart Broad of his actions in the past and here's how they reacted.

While Jonny Bairstow's dismissal is still a pressing discussion, the match is now over and as things stand Australia has a 2-0 lead over England in The Ashes 2023. With this, Aus requires another win to take an unassailable lead in the series and retain the urn. The 3rd Test will begin on July 6, 2023.