Glenn Maxwell Set To Be Dropped For Crunch Game Against Delhi After Chris Gayle's Return?

Punjab had a horrible start to the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they lost six of the first seven games. However, KL Rahul's side has managed to pull things back a little as they have secured consecutive wins in their last two matches. The Punjab outfit is currently at the sixth position on the Dream11 IPL points table with three wins and six losses to their name. With almost all players returning to form, the most worrisome factor for KL Rahul is Glenn Maxwell's dismal display with the bat.

Glenn Maxwell has played all nine matches for Punjab in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. However, across all his outings for the franchise with the bat this year, the burly Australian all-rounder has managed to add just 58 runs in his tally with a highest score of 13. Moreover, Glenn Maxwell has only picked one wicket with his right-arm off-spin at a slightly expensive economy rate of 7.80.

Considering Glenn Maxwell’s struggles with the bat, Punjab’s team management is likely to axe him for the all-important Delhi game in favour of all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who has got limited opportunities in the tournament so far. The New Zealander can be a great addition to the team considering his explosive batting at the death and the ability to bowl four overs.

On top of that, Jimmy Neesham is a gun fielder as well. KL Rahul is likely to play Jimmy Neesham in the must-win Delhi vs Punjab live match in place of Glenn Maxwell.

Meanwhile, Punjab have looked a different team since Chris Gayle's inclusion in the playing XI. Their batting looks more solid now with Chris Gayle batting at No. 3. The Punjab franchise will want their batsmen to fire once again at the top in the Delhi vs Punjab live match. The Delhi vs Punjab live match is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 20. The Delhi vs Punjab live-action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

