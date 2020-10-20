Glenn Maxwell Set To Be Dropped For Crunch Game Against Delhi After Chris Gayle's Return?

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Punjab had a horrible start to the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they lost six of the first seven games. However, KL Rahul's side has managed to pull things back a little as they have secured consecutive wins in their last two matches. The Punjab outfit is currently at the sixth position on the Dream11 IPL points table with three wins and six losses to their name. With almost all players returning to form, the most worrisome factor for KL Rahul is Glenn Maxwell's dismal display with the bat.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL top run getters: Rahul extends lead at No.1, du Plessis 29 runs away from 2nd
Glenn Maxwell has played all nine matches for Punjab in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. However, across all his outings for the franchise with the bat this year, the burly Australian all-rounder has managed to add just 58 runs in his tally with a highest score of 13. Moreover, Glenn Maxwell has only picked one wicket with his right-arm off-spin at a slightly expensive economy rate of 7.80.
ALSO READ | Kolkata's Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach
Considering Glenn Maxwell’s struggles with the bat, Punjab’s team management is likely to axe him for the all-important Delhi game in favour of all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who has got limited opportunities in the tournament so far. The New Zealander can be a great addition to the team considering his explosive batting at the death and the ability to bowl four overs.
On top of that, Jimmy Neesham is a gun fielder as well. KL Rahul is likely to play Jimmy Neesham in the must-win Delhi vs Punjab live match in place of Glenn Maxwell.
Final training before #KXIPvDC 📸#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP https://t.co/rx94R9kI6S— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 20, 2020
ALSO READ | KL Rahul praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami after nail-biting win against Mumbai
Meanwhile, Punjab have looked a different team since Chris Gayle's inclusion in the playing XI. Their batting looks more solid now with Chris Gayle batting at No. 3. The Punjab franchise will want their batsmen to fire once again at the top in the Delhi vs Punjab live match. The Delhi vs Punjab live match is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 20. The Delhi vs Punjab live-action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).
ALSO READ | KL Rahul achieves massive record by an Indian in Dream11 IPL history post win vs Mumbai
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Suresh Raina's absence pinpointed by netizens for Chennai's woes post Rajasthan loss
11 mins ago
HCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
20 mins ago
Rishabh Pant amuses fans after mimicking Ricky Ponting from behind in interview: Watch
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Jay Shah tweets in pride after historic 2 Super Over games on Sunday
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs HCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Pakistan Cricket Board gives Jan 2021 ultimatum for BCCI to grant visas for T20 World Cup
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points