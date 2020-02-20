Gautam Gambhir Backs 'organized Opener' Mayank Agarwal; Explains Why 'he's Not Sehwag'

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir backed test opener Mayank Agarwal to excel in his role at the top ahead of India's two-match Test series against New Zealand on Friday. India & Mayank Agarwal have been in red-hot form in the longer format of the game, the evidence to it would be the dominating position maintained by the number one Test side at the top of the World test Championship table. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out with an injury for the Kiwis tour, India does not, for once, have the lack of opening options - with Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw in tow to get an outing in the whites. However, Mayank Agarwal's form can assure both the skipper and the selectors that there is a seasoned batsman at the top who can take care of business for the side.

Gautam Gambhir backs Mayank to do well

Writing in a column for news daily, Gautam Gambhir pointed out that Mayank Agarwal was a very different opener from the likes of Virender Sehwag and David Warner who treated bowlers with disdain. Mayank Agarwal's ability to switch gears from playing a gentleman's game to take the opposition to the cleaners in seconds has proved to be very useful for India. Gautam Gambhir backed Mayank Agarwal and said that he had faith in him to do well especially because he possessed the clarity of mind that an opener requires. The former Indian cricketer also revealed that he was excited to see how young Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill would grab the opportunity to open the innings for the side.

Team India eye a massive record

India have been a force to reckon with while playing at home but now, they would want to prove a point or two by winning the Test series in testing New Zealand conditions and edge closer to consolidating their place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship which will be played at the iconic Lords' in June 2021. However, if the top-ranked Test side beat the Black Caps in the first Test, then they will register their eighth consecutive Test win. By the virtue of this win, India will register the fourth-highest streak in the history of red-ball cricket. In fact, it will be the tied fourth-highest streak as the Indian team will beating its own mark should they draw first blood. Australia hold the record of most Test wins in a row (16). They had achieved this feat twice under the leadership of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting respectively.

