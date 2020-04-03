Gautam Gambhir Clean Bowled By RCB's Kindness Of Acknowledging Him For His Philanthropy

Gautam Gambhir responded to Royal Challengers Bangalore for acknowledging his contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund. Gambhir has decided to contribute his two years’ salary as an MP (Member of Parliament) in order to fight the global pandemic that has made a huge impact all over the world.

'You have won me over': Gautam Gambhir

It so happened that RCB on social media had highlighted the former opening batsman's philanthropic activity and at the same time, had also posted an image of the southpaw's incredible innings from the 2011 World Cup final where he had played an anchor's role to near perfection.

After the elegant left-handed batsman had gone through the tweet, he came forward and thanked the three-time IPL finalists after which the two-time IPL-winning skipper wrote that he hated losing to them but now, the Bangalore franchise has won him over by this acknowledgement.

@RCBTweets I hated losing to you guys, but today you have won me over by this acknowledgment. Thanks a lot. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2020

However, things did not end there as RCB once again showed respect by mentioning that Gambhir had always played boldly while representing both the Indian team as well as Kolkata Knight Riders.

Be it for Team India or @KKRiders there wasn’t a time you didn’t #PlayBold. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/ceYGEu7Oom — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 3, 2020

'Gambhir should’ve got the award too': Chopra

During a Q&A session on Twitter, a passionate cricket fan had asked Chopra that even though the image of MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning six is iconic, he wished that people should also talk about Gautam Gambhir's terrific knock of 97 which was a match-winning performance that almost seems to have been forgotten.

Meanwhile, the former Test opener replied by saying that Gambhir's knock was a Man of The Match performance and that the southpaw should have got the award as well but nonetheless, the Dhoni six would have been ‘that’ iconic moment. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst justified himself by saying that some moments are iconic and this was one of them.

Ohhh...that was a Man of The Match performance. Gambhir should’ve got the award too. But still...the Dhoni six would’ve been ‘that’ iconic moment. Some moments are....This Was One. https://t.co/HfvjZCmJv7 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 2, 2020

