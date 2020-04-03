Sachin Tendulkar Says India's 2011 WC Triumph Was An Emotional One For The Entire Nation

Sachin Tendulkar came forward and revealed what made India's 2011 World Cup triumph more special. Tendulkar finally knew what it felt to be a world champion in his sixth and final World Cup appearance. The Men In Blue's six-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the summit clash in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium completed nine years on Thursday.

'An emotional win for the entire nation': Sachin Tendulkar

It so happened that Laureus of which the Master Blaster is a member had posted a very emotional image of the Little Master hugging star all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, after Team India's world title triumph on April 2, 2011. Laureus also mentioned that it was a little throwback to put a smile on the faces of all their Indian followers.

After having gone through the post, the cricketing legend himself took to the micro-blogging site and wrote that it was truly an emotional win for the entire nation, not just the Indian cricket team which he was a proud member of.

It was truly an emotional win for the entire nation, not just the Indian cricket team, which I was a proud member of.🏏 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 3, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium on the shoulders of his teammates after the World Cup triumph at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years earlier this year. With the backing of Indian cricket fans, Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes to emerge the winner.

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

