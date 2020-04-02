Gautam Gambhir Donation To PM Cares Fund: Top 5 Causes The Ex-cricketer Supports Till Date

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, has started his second innings as a politician. Gautam Gambhir, who is now a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from his constituency by a big margin of 695,109 votes despite being a first-time participant. The 2011 Cricket World Cup final hero is renowned for his generous nature and he has time and again proved it with his noble gestures. Let's take a look at his top 5 instances of philanthropy, following his recent donation to the PM CARES Fund.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir urges everyone to support the 21-day lockdown in order to defeat COVID-19

1. Gautam Gambhir supports coronavirus patients with ₹50 lakhs

Gautam Gambhir came forward to help coronavirus patients in Delhi. Gautam Gambhir donated a hefty amount of ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for the equipment needed for the treatment of the people suffering from coronavirus. Gambhir even requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to share details with them for those in need in the hospitals of the capital city, wanting to begin a new working relationship with the ruling party of the state especially in times of crisis.

2. Gautam Gambhir bears education expenses of slain CRPF men’s children

In April 2017, Gautam Gambhir pledged to bear the full expenses of the children of 25 CRPF personnel killed in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s south Sukma area. The brutal incident took place on April 25 and is widely remembered as one of the most ghastly attacks in the nation.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir blasts social media post for highlighting MS Dhoni's 2011 Cricket World Cup winning six

3. Gautam Gambhir donates 2 years' salary to PM CARES Fund

On April 2, 2020, Gautam Gambhir went one step ahead to help in the fight against coronavirus. He decided to give away his two-year salary to the PM Cares Fund, which is likely to be amounting to ₹12 lakh due to his salary of ₹95000 per month as the political head of his constituency and MP on aggregate. However, the amount remains unconfirmed as Gambhir did not mention it in his latest tweet.

4. Gautam Gambhir pledges to donate his organs

Gautam Gambhir joined hands for a noble cause to spread awareness among people to pledge to donate organs, at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Gautam Gambhir also pledged to donate his organs to a Delhi hospital after his death.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir amps up fight against Coronavirus; donates 2-years salary to PM-CARES fund

5. Gautam Gambhir starts a community kitchen to feed the poor

Gautam Gambhir also started a Community Kitchen in New Delhi, to serve the poor with food that would be free of cost. Gautam Gambhir, who is engaged in several good deeds, began his first community kitchen from Patel Nagar. The 38-year old Delhi lad is often seen serving the food himself.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir urges everyone to support the 21-day lockdown in order to defeat COVID-19

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM