Gautam Gambhir Donation: Has The Ex-cricketer Donated ₹12 Lakh To PM Cares Fund?

On Thursday, India celebrated 9 years of its Cricket World Cup win on home soil as Gautam Gambhir played a vital knock of 97 to help India get the World Cup after 28 years. While the memories of that night continue to live on, Gambhir is still making sure that he can be of some help towards his nation. The former cricketer is now a full-time Member of Parliament and has come forward to pledge a donation towards the PM Cares Fund for the coronavirus relief efforts.

Gautam Gambhir donation: 2 years of Gautam Gambhir salary to be donated the PM Cares Fund

Gautam Gambhir posted a tweet where he posed a dramatic question that urged Indian citizens to help their nation. Gambhir then declared that he has donated two years' worth of his salary to the PM Cares Fund. Here is the tweet that mentions Gautam Gambhir donation.

People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country?



I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

Gautam Gambhir donation: How much is Gautam Gambhir salary and Gautam Gambhir net worth?

While Gambhir did not reveal his exact donation amount, unverified sources claim that the Gautam Gambhir donation figure to the PM Cares' Fund could approximately be ₹12 lakh. Gautam Gambhir is also a Member of Parliament where he gets a salary of ₹50,000 per month. He also receives ₹45,000 per month as being the head of his constituency in Delhi. So the figure could be derived considering that he officially started his political career in May 2019, when he won the Lok Sabha elections from the East Delhi constituency. This estimate was derived from the reported Gautam Gambhir salary but the figures remain unconfirmed.

According to kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands at ₹145 crore.

Gautam Gambhir had also previously announced a donation worth ₹50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund for the equipment needed for the treatment of the people suffering from coronavirus.

Recently, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also declared that he and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, pledged an undiclosed amount to the PM Cares Fund.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

