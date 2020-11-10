Gautam Gambhir Mocked For Picking Marcus Stoinis In Fantasy XI For Dream11 IPL Final

The Dream11 IPL 2020 final has reached its halfway stage, with the Mumbai team getting the better of the Delhi outfit in the first innings. Batting first, the Delhi outfit managed to put up just 156 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored half-centuries for the batting side, while Trent Boult was once again the pick of the bowlers against the Delhi team.

With the match throwing up several memorable moments, fans have been taking to social media to react to the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. One such interaction has seen former cricketer Gautam Gambhir being hilariously trolled for his fantasy cricket choices.

Gautam Gambhir picked Marcus Stoinis as fantasy team captain for Dream11 IPL final

I have picked Marcus Stoinis as captain of my fantasy XI for the #IPL2020 final. Among the bowlers, I have gone for @ashwinravi99 over Anrich Nortje.



Watch me at https://t.co/Dip9FHRLDC during #IPL2020 as I pick my best FantasyXI for @weRcricket.#DCvMI #GambhirFantasyXI #IPL pic.twitter.com/D3AshgrZ8O — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 9, 2020

Ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to reveal his fantasy cricket selections. In a video with Cricket.com, the former cricketer was seen discussing his selections for the Mumbai vs Delhi match. During the interaction, the 39-year-old revealed that he has captained Marcus Stoinis for the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Explaining his choice, Gautam Gambhir said that the fact that Marcus Stonis has started opening the batting makes him an ideal pick, especially considering the Australian’s bowling performance last time out as well.

Fans troll Gautam Gambhir after Marcus Stoinis’ golden duck

Despite many pundits backing Marcus Stoinis to have a good showing with the bat, the cricketer was dismissed on the first ball of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Marcus Stonis edged a Trent Boult delivery to the keeper, lasting just one ball in the Mumbai vs Delhi match. As soon as Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Boult, many fans took to Twitter to troll Gautam Gambhir for his choices.

Last time Holder, ab Stoinis 😂😂😂



Gambhir's jinx >>>>>https://t.co/htZBqIHywr — shilpak (@ugach_kahitarii) November 10, 2020

Gambhir picked Stoinis as captain in dream 11

Stoinis :#DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/7v8xpvetMk — Sai Jaswanth (@SjFrYou) November 10, 2020

Fans shared hilarious memes online as they referred to Gambhir’s choice of captaining Marcus Stoinis. Several other cricket fans also claimed that Gautam Gambhir’s choice actually acted as a jinx, with fans tweeting that the Australian failed at the top of the order only because the former cricketer picked him in the team. Many fantasy cricket players also pointed out that Gambhir had similarly picked Jason Holder in the last match, with the West Indian struggling in the match as well.

Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming: playing XI

Mumbai: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

