Marcus Stoinis' Golden Duck In Dream11 IPL Final Gives Birth To Funny Memes On Twitter

Mumbai and Delhi are battling it out in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Having won the toss, Delhi opted to bat first in the all-important fixture. Shreyas Iyer's men needed a good start in the game laden with pressure. However, they failed to do so as their nightmare from Qualifier 1, Trent Boult came back to haunt them again.

ALSO READ | Trent Boult dismisses Marcus Stoinis off first ball of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final: Watch

Twitterati creates hysterical memes after Marcus Stoinis gets out for golden duck

Boult got rid off Delhi opener Marcus Stoinis on the first ball of their innings for a duck. The New Zealand pacer bowled a pacey back of a length ball which moved away from Stoinis. The Australian was completely squared up as he cramped for room and nicked the ball to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock who grabbed a regulation catch. Stoinis's wicket came as a massive blow as he was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' in Delhi's last match against Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | Kieron Pollard reveals biggest stress buster before much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 final

After Stoinis got out for a golden duck, Twitter erupted. Several reactions poured in as fans made hysterical memes and trolled Delhi for losing a wicket on the first ball of their innings in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

#MIvsDC

**** DC LOCKER ROOM SCENE ****

Stoinis to Rahane : pic.twitter.com/kYegTY8vtY — TharkiTroller (@TharkiTroller) November 10, 2020

#IPLfinal #DCvsMI

Trent Boult took Stoinis's wicket on a swinging back of a length delivery.



Rohit Sharma:- pic.twitter.com/moCy6NuYCu — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) November 10, 2020

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 price, house and personal life on 21st birthday

Meanwhile, after losing Stoinis, Delhi lost Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan in quick succession as they were left reeling at 22/3 after 3.3 overs. While Rahane's wicket was bagged by Boult, Jayant Yadav accounted for Dhawan's dismissal. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then slowly started building the Delhi innings. Both started playing careful cricket as they knocked the ball around without taking any risks. Once they got their eyes in, both started playing some shots and ensured that they increased the run rate.

At the time of publishing this article, Delhi scored 118/3 after 14.5 overs with Pant batting on 56 and Iyer on 42. The Delhi unit will hope that the duo carries in the same manner till the last ball of the innings to guide their side to a competitive total.

Marcus Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats

Despite failing in the Mumbai vs Delhi final, Stoinis has impressed everyone in the ongoing tournament with his all-round abilities and his numbers are a testament to how good he has been. The Stoinis Dream11 IPL stats include the 352 runs he has scored in 17 matches at a blistering strike-rate of 148.52 to go with three fifties. The Australian also has 12 wickets to his name at a brilliant average of 21.66.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's unique November 10 connection to be extended in Dream11 IPL final

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.