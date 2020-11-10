Trent Boult Rocks His Former Team Delhi With 3-30 In Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Watch

Defending champions Mumbai were favourites heading into the Dream11 IPL 2020 final against Delhi on Tuesday. The four-time champions lived up to their tag as they ran through the Delhi top order with Trent Boult firing on all cylinders. The New Zealand pacer's effort saw Rohit Sharma and co restrict the first-time finalists to 156/7 in their 20 overs.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Trent Boult stars with the ball with Delhi restricted to 156

There were questions surrounding Trent Boult as the New Zealand pacer raced against time to be fit for the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. The left-arm pacer made the cut and put all doubts to rest with his very first delivery, which accounted for Delhi's opener Marcus Stoinis. The Australian all-rounder has been one of Delhi's in-form players and was beaten all ends up as he knicked a short delivery to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

The 31-year-old pacer consistently troubled the Delhi batsmen with his swing and soon accounted for Ajinkya Rahane. The Delhi batsman misjudged a delivery down the leg side to get caught behind, putting Delhi in a spot of bother.

After his opening burst, Boult came back to further hurt Delhi in the death, scalping Shimron Hetmyer's wicket in his final over. The West Indian hard-hitter perished to a well-disguised slower bouncer and ended up giving a simple catch to short third-man. Hetmyer's wicket came at a crucial time for Mumbai, as they put the brakes on Delhi's onslaught in the final overs.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Boult Dream11 IPL stats

Trent Boult has been in fine form during the Dream11 IPL 2020 and has formed a fine partnership with Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai. The New Zealand pacer has accounted for 25 wickets this season in just 15 games, at an outstanding economy rate of 7.97 with an average of 18.28. The 31-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament this year, only behind teammate Jasprit Bumrah and Delhi star Kagiso Rabada.

Bumrah is second with 27 wickets to his name, while Rabada tops the list with 29 this year. While the Indian pacer ended his spell with 0/28 on Tuesday, the South African pace ace could still add to his tally as Delhi aim to defend 156 in their quest for a maiden IPL trophy.

