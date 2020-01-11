Ind Vs SL: Gautam Gambhir Reveals His 'talent Scout' Role In Navdeep Saini's Success Story

Indian speedster Navdeep Saini was at his very best in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. He was adjudged 'Player of the Match' in the second T20I in Indore. He was also named 'Player of the Series' for his brilliant performance. The right-arm pacer grabbed 5 wickets in two T20Is at an impeccable average of 9.20. His sharp bouncer and toe-crushing yorkers gave the Lankans a tough time. Courtesy Saini's contribution, Virat Kohli's men went on to clinch the series 2-0.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who also happens to be Navdeep Saini's mentor, was mighty impressed with the pacer's performance. The left-hander compared Saini’s bowling to a healthy Sensex. He added that Virat Kohli must be feeling like a millionaire with the amount of fast bowling talent he has at his disposal.

Gautam Gambhir wrote in a column of a leading media daily that the way in which a healthy Sensex was indicative of a thriving economy, Navdeep Saini’s form indicated that systems in Indian cricket were robust and productive. Gautam Gambhir added that the spell that Saini bowled in Indore in the second T20I against Sri Lanka must have made captain Virat Kohli feeling like a millionaire.

Gambhir also went on to say that besides Navdeep Saini, Kohli had Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a revitalized Ishant Sharma to shape his attack. He concluded saying while he didn’t like to look too much into the future, India’s fast bowling resources would make them proud.

Ind vs SL: Gautam Gambhir was influential in Navdeep Saini's rise

Gambhir has played a huge role in shaping the career of Navdeep Saini. The southpaw was instrumental in ensuring that Saini played for Delhi despite stern opposition from the likes of former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. Saini was first spotted by former Delhi cricketer Sumit Narwal when he saw a young rookie fast bowler jamming yorkers one-after-the other with a tennis ball.

Saini was being paid Rs 200 per match in the tennis ball tournament. Narwal was so impressed that he immediately called-up the then Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir. The southpaw was very impressed with Saini's bowling and since then there has been no looking back for the right-arm pacer.

IMAGE COURTESY: GAUTAM GAMBHIR INSTAGRAM