R Ashwin Has Funniest Birthday Wish For Cheteshwar Pujara; Leaves Fans In Splits

R Ashwin is without a doubt one of the funniest members of the Indian Cricket Team. The off-spinner always keeps his fans entertained with hysterical tweets and sarcastic digs. Ashwin's Twitter account is a proof of his wicked sense of humour. The Chennai based cricketer was at it once again as he came up with a creatively funny wish for India's batting mainstay in Test cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Cheteshwar Pujara birthday: R Ashwin wishes Indian batsman in unique way

The right-hander celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday, January 25. Ashwin took to Twitter and posted a video of his daughter wishing Pujara on his birthday. In the video, Ashwin's daughter adorably says, "Happy birthday Pujara uncle". However, it was Ashwin's caption that stole the show. Ashwin wished Pujara by calling him 'Rock of Gibraltar' and also thanked him for being his bunny.

Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar 🥳🥳🎂 @cheteshwar1 , can’t thank you enough for being my bunny though. pic.twitter.com/0LF6WlLJcl — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 25, 2021

Pujara has been the pillar of India's batting in Test cricket for almost a decade, having churned out runs consistently in the format. Pujara successfully managed to fill the void that that was left after Rahul Dravid's retirement. The 33-year old recently played a crucial role in India's historic three-wicket win over Australia at The Gabba which helped the visitors clinch the series 2-1. Pujara scored a valiant half-century (56 off 211 balls) and ensured that India didn't lose the plot during a mammoth run chase of 328. Notably, this was Pujara's slowest half-century in the format which came off 200 balls.

However, it wasn't an easy ride for Pujara by any means who was barraged with countless bouncers, some of which ended up hitting him. Despite copping several blows on his arms, head, chest and fingers, the premier batsman stayed put at the crease for more than 200 deliveries, keeping India in the hunt to win the all-important series-defining Test. After the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021, during the dressing room speech, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Pujara for his knock of 56 off 211 balls and called him a 'true warrior' for continuing to play despite copping several blows to his body.

Despite Pujara's immense grit and determination, fans were worried about the batsman because of the numerous blows he had copped. R Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan was also among the people who tweeted about the blows that Pujara was receiving. She took to Twitter and revealed that her daughters were asking about the reason behind the ball hitting Pujara time and again. Prithi Narayanan also said that her daughters wanted to go to the ground and check on the batsman.

Cheteshwar Pujara Test career

Pujara's Test career has been nothing short of spectacular and his stats in the format are a testimonial to his genius. Pujara has represented India in 81 Tests, scoring 6,111 runs at an impressive average of 47.7 with 18 hundreds and 28 fifties. Pujara's highest score in Tests has been 206* that he scored against England in Ahmedabad in 2012.

