MS Dhoni Takes Daughter Ziva For Adorable Bike Ride In Ranchi; Watch Video

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s semi-final exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The cricketer was expected to return to playing top-flight cricket through reprising his captaincy role for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the tournament got postponed until further notice in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

CSK’s MS Dhoni spends quarantine period at his farmhouse

As citizens continue to remain indoors amid the India lockdown, MS Dhoni seems to be spending some quality time with his family. Quite recently, CSK uploaded a video on their official Twitter handle featuring MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva. In the video, the cricketer can be seen going on an adorable bike ride in his farmhouse along with his five-year-old daughter, sitting in the pillion.

MS Dhoni daughter enjoys bike ride, watch video

MS Dhoni for CSK in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni was one of the many cricketers retained by the CSK franchise for the 2020 season. CSK retained the seasoned campaigner for US$2.1 million (₹15 crore). MS Dhoni has been part of the CSK team since the inaugural season (IPL 2008) and has appeared in all seasons for the franchise. He has led CSK to three IPL (2010, 2011 and 2018) and two Champions League Twenty20 titles (2010 and 2014).

MS Dhoni daughter

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva was born on February 6, 2015 to his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat. Even at a young age, Ziva Dhoni has been quite an internet sensation and is often seen cheering for her father during CSK’s matches in IPL.

Image credits: Ziva Dhoni Instagram