MS Dhoni's Home State Cricket Association Houses Officials Stuck Due To India Lockdown

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium (JSCA) in Ranchi, otherwise known as the home ground of India’s veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, is now a virtual home to several cricket officials, who are stuck at the stadium for almost a month. Several JSCA officials and employees including Chairman of Cricket Committee Jai Sinha among others are currently residing at the residential wing of the stadium. While the coronavirus-induced India lockdown was announced on March 24, a lockdown in Jharkhand was announced on March 22 itself.

JSCA, home ground of MS Dhoni, provides shelter during India lockdown

While speaking to The New Indian Express, Jai Sinha said that the officials have been at the stadium before the India lockdown announcement was made. He said that he was there to supervise the construction of a gym and a swimming pool in the stadium along with the rest of the officials. While his family lives in Patna, he decided to live in the stadium’s residential wing.

JSCA Secretary Sanjay Sahay said that suitable arrangements have been made for the officials, who are currently stranded in the stadium. Due to the India lockdown situation at hand, no one is allowed in and out of the facility. However, he added that precautionary measures are still being imposed for their health and safety.

PM Cares Fund

Quite recently, the Jharkhand Cricket Board donated ₹51 lakh to the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in order to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Jharkhand state board also donated a sum of ₹50 lakh to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who in turn, donated ₹51 crore to the Prime Minister Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund). Several former and active Indian cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar among others also made monetary donations towards the PM Cares Fund. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni made a donation of ₹1 lakh to a Pune-based charitable trust through a crowdfunding website.

