Gautam Gambhir Heavily Trolled For Claiming 'Kolkata Has No Rivalry At All With Bangalore'

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore restricts arch-rivals Kolkata to just 84-8 off their 20 overs in the 39th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Bangalore pacer Mohammad Siraj starred with the ball, claiming three wickets for just eight runs from his quota of four overs. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar also accounted for three wickets between them while pacers Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini maintained economical spells.
Innings Break!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
Brilliant bowling effort by #RCB restricts #KKR to a total of 84/8 (Siraj 3/8, Chahal 2/15).#RCB need 85 runs to win.
Scorecard - https://t.co/XUEBCQIfuL #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/iJgxbMWryc
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is currently part of the Star Sports Network where he can be seen giving his take on the happenings of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Prior to the ongoing Kolkata vs Bangalore live game, the former Kolkata skipper made a comment about the one-on-one match-up between the two sides. Despite the history of rivalry between Kolkata and Bangalore, that began with the first match of Dream11 IPL history back in 2008, Gautam Gambhir said that there is “no rivalry” between the two sides.
After denying the presence of any rivalry between Kolkata and Bangalore, Gautam Gambhir later mocked Bangalore’s empty trophy cabinet. The cricketer-turned-commentator said there is no rivalry between them because Kolkata has two Dream11 IPL trophies while Bangalore has none.
Apparently, Gautam Gambhir’s comments did not go down well with fans of the Bangalore franchise. Several social media users took to Twitter to make fun of Gambhir’s remarks on the Virat Kohli-led franchise. Some of the replies were even more hilariously severe, considering Kolkata’s batting struggles against Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to the comments made by the two-time Dream11 IPL winning Kolkata captain.
Gambhir on star sports "there is no rivalry b/w kkr and rcb bcoz kkr have won 2trophy and rcb zero "— Alok (@alokrajsrk) October 21, 2020
Before match............— Mánnu Zanky (@MannuZanky) October 21, 2020
Gambhir: Don't compare RCB with KKR. We are title holders
During match............
Virat: pic.twitter.com/2kDwAcxN35
Gautam Gambhir saying Not good Move By Kohli to Bring Saini in this Over— Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 21, 2020
Saini Took Wicket on Next Ball😂🔥
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
At the time of publishing, Bangalore began their run-chase and safely reached 16-0 after three overs. Chasing a moderate total of just 85, Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal and Australian import Aaron Finch were batting at the crease at 8* and 4* respectively. A strong batting line-up lies ahead for the Virat Kohli-led side, with skipper himself to follow along with in-form batsmen AB de Villiers and Gurkeerat Mann Singh.
