Gautam Gambhir Heavily Trolled For Claiming 'Kolkata Has No Rivalry At All With Bangalore'

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore restricts arch-rivals Kolkata to just 84-8 off their 20 overs in the 39th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Bangalore pacer Mohammad Siraj starred with the ball, claiming three wickets for just eight runs from his quota of four overs. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar also accounted for three wickets between them while pacers Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini maintained economical spells.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Invests Further ₹13.2 Crore In Sachin Tendulkar-promoted Universal Sportsbiz?

Dream11 IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir trolled for pre-match comment

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is currently part of the Star Sports Network where he can be seen giving his take on the happenings of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Prior to the ongoing Kolkata vs Bangalore live game, the former Kolkata skipper made a comment about the one-on-one match-up between the two sides. Despite the history of rivalry between Kolkata and Bangalore, that began with the first match of Dream11 IPL history back in 2008, Gautam Gambhir said that there is “no rivalry” between the two sides.

After denying the presence of any rivalry between Kolkata and Bangalore, Gautam Gambhir later mocked Bangalore’s empty trophy cabinet. The cricketer-turned-commentator said there is no rivalry between them because Kolkata has two Dream11 IPL trophies while Bangalore has none.

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Co.'s Destination Immediately Post Dream11 IPL 2020 Finally Confirmed?

Apparently, Gautam Gambhir’s comments did not go down well with fans of the Bangalore franchise. Several social media users took to Twitter to make fun of Gambhir’s remarks on the Virat Kohli-led franchise. Some of the replies were even more hilariously severe, considering Kolkata’s batting struggles against Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to the comments made by the two-time Dream11 IPL winning Kolkata captain.

Gambhir on star sports "there is no rivalry b/w kkr and rcb bcoz kkr have won 2trophy and rcb zero " — Alok (@alokrajsrk) October 21, 2020

Before match............

Gambhir: Don't compare RCB with KKR. We are title holders

During match............

Virat: pic.twitter.com/2kDwAcxN35 — Mánnu Zanky (@MannuZanky) October 21, 2020

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Puts Out Cryptic Tweet After Dinesh Karthik Hands Over Captaincy To Morgan

Gautam Gambhir saying Not good Move By Kohli to Bring Saini in this Over

Saini Took Wicket on Next Ball😂🔥 — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) October 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/7aX3LCf0ro — 🌧️ Lost in the Blue Ocean 🌿 (@DShruv) October 21, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Bangalore live updates

At the time of publishing, Bangalore began their run-chase and safely reached 16-0 after three overs. Chasing a moderate total of just 85, Bangalore openers Devdutt Padikkal and Australian import Aaron Finch were batting at the crease at 8* and 4* respectively. A strong batting line-up lies ahead for the Virat Kohli-led side, with skipper himself to follow along with in-form batsmen AB de Villiers and Gurkeerat Mann Singh.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Reveals Favourite Opening Partner Of All Time And It Is NOT Gautam Gambhir

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Gautam Gambhir Instagram

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.