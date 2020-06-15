Gautam Gambhir Claims Without ICC Trophies, Virat Kohli Has Achieved Little As Leader

Former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the national side's current skipper Virat Kohli and his leadership skills. Kohli has been captain of the Test set up since MS Dhoni's retirement in 2014 and took up full-time white-ball captaincy in 2017. Under Kohli's captaincy, India failed to lift the Champions Trophy in 2017 and the 2019 World Cup despite being pre-tournament favourites. Gautam Gambhir, who has won two IPL titles as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, believes Virat Kohli's reign as captain would count for little if India does not lift a major trophy.

Also Read: KL Rahul Makes Huge Claim About Finding Rohit Sharma As Inspirational As Sachin Tendulkar

Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli needs to achieve a lot more in his career and win an ICC trophy

Speaking in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, Gautam Gambhir believes that his former Delhi teammate Virat Kohli needs to achieve a lot more in his career considering that cricket is, after all, a team sport. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has established himself as one of the finest batsmen of his generation and his record speaks for itself. But Gautam Gambhir believes that would amount for little if he doesn't lead Team India to an ICC Trophy win.

The former India opener cited examples of West Indian legend Brian Lara and former KKR teammate Jacques Kallis, who achieved a number of unprecedented personal milestones but couldn't achieve team honours. The former KKR skipper further added that Virat Kohli will never fulfil his entire career if he fails to captain India to an ICC Trophy win.

Gautam Gambhir "You can keep scoring your own runs and there are people like Brian Lara who have scored so many runs. There are people like Jacques Kallis who have won nothing. Virat Kohli at the moment has won nothing, to be honest as a leader. He has a lot to achieve" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 15, 2020

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Argues That Non-skipper MS Dhoni Would Have Been 'the Most Exciting Cricketer'

Virat Kohli needs to realise that all his players are different individuals: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes if Virat Kohli aims to be as successful as his predecessor MS Dhoni, then the RCB skipper will have to realise that each individual in the team is different and he has to work with what he has. Gambhir claims that Kohli as captain cannot ask players to match his level of intensity and take them up as an individual because each player is different from the other. Gautam Gambhir citing examples said that a Mohammed Shami can never be Jasprit Bumrah, while one cannot expect KL Rahul to be like Virat Kohli. Gambhir added that the RCB skipper will have to figure to use his resources in the most efficient manner as possible and only then will the team be able to lift big trophies.

Also Read: 'Distressing & Disturbing': Rohit Sharma Unable To Come To Terms With Sushant's Demise

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Reveals Big Difference Between India’s 2011 And 2019 World Cup Teams

(Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com)