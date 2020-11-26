Pak Women's National Triangular T20 DYA W Vs BLA W Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report

PCB Dynamites Women will go up against PCB Blasters Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Triangular T20 Championship. The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The DYA W vs BLA W live stream is slated to begin at 1:00 pm IST on Thursday, November 26. Here's where fans can catch the DYA W vs BLA W live streaming in India.

DYA W vs BLA W live streaming: DYA W vs BLA W live scores and Women's National Triangular T20 preview

After both teams saw their previous match washed out due to rain, they will be hoping to get on to the field this time around. This is the second time these teams are clashing against each other with Dynamites holding an edge over blasters after winning the previous match.

They won the match chasing down a target of 138 runs with 5 balls remaining. The chase was led by Ayesha Zafar (65) with Javeria Rauf (35 runs). Once again both these players will be expected to play really well to help their side do the double over their opponents, while the Blasters will look to win this match an take away all the points.

Women's National Triangular T20: DYA W vs BLA W squads

Dynamite squad: Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid (wk) Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Umme Hani, Rameen Shamim (c), Nashra Sundhu, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, Diana Baig, Aima Saleem, Najiha Alvi, Subhana Tariq.

Blasters squad: Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Jaweria Rauf, Huraina Sajjad, Aliya Riaz (c), Hafsa Amjad, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Maham Tariq, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan, Anoosha Nasir, Khadija Chishty, Noreen Yaqoob

DYA W vs BLA W live streaming: DYA W vs BLA W pitch and weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions will be sunny in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The temperature around the Pindi Cricket Stadium is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius with humidity going up to 42%. Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard-strip is good for batting and looking at the weather conditions, the team winning the toss could look to bat first and make use of the sunny conditions.

DYA W vs BLA W live streaming: How to watch the Women's National Triangular T20 series

The Women's National Triangular T20 series will not be televised in India. Fans can catch DYA W vs BLA W live streaming on PCB's official YouTube channel. DYA W vs BLA W live scores can be followed on the website and social media handles of the PCB.

Womens National Triangular T20 schedule

