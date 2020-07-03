GHC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League Live

Greater Helsinki CC will face Vantaa CC in their upcoming Finnish Premier League clash this week. Greater Helsinki CC are currently on the seventh spot in the points table. They have played three games in the season so far and have all lost all three of them. Vantaa CC are bottom of the table, courtesy of their wretched form. They have lost both games they have played in the season so far.

The GHC vs VCC match will commence on Friday, July 3 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the GHC vs VCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the GHC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, GHC vs VCC Dream11 top picks and GHC vs VCC Dream11 team.

GHC vs VCC Dream11 team

GHC vs VCC Dream11 top picks

Abdullah Attiqe (Captain) Asad Ijaz (Vice-captain) Ghulfam Nazir Chanaka Jayasinge (WK) Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage Amila Sampath Hathurusingha

GHC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GHC vs VCC Dream11 team

GHC vs VCC Dream11 team: Greater Helsinki CC (GHC)

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

GHC vs VCC Dream11 team: Vantaa CC (VCC)

Chanaka Jayasinge , Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage , Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

GHC vs VCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs VCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Greater Helsinki CC : Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali

: Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali Vantaa CC: Chanaka Jayasinge (WK), Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage

GHC vs VCC Dream11 prediction

Our GHC vs VCC Dream11 prediction is that Vantaa CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The GHC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, GHC vs VCC Dream11 top picks and GHC vs VCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHC vs VCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

