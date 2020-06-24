GICB Vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

Match 4 of the St Lucia T10 Blast wiill see Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) and Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) go head to head this week. The GICB vs VFNR live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The GICB vs VFNR match will take place on June 24, Wednesday night (Thursday morning 12 AM IST). Here is a look at our GICB vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, GICB vs VFNR Dream11 team and GICB vs VFNR Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: St Lucia T10 Blast GICB Vs VFNR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

About St Lucia T10 Blast

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

Also Read: MAC Vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

GICB vs VFNR Dream11 prediction: Squads for GICB vs VFNR Dream11 team

GICB vs VFNR Dream11 prediction: Squads for GICB vs VFNR Dream11 team: GICB

Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

Also Read: St Lucia T10 Blast MAC Vs MRS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

GICB vs VFNR Dream11 prediction: Squads for GICB vs VFNR Dream11 team: VFNR

Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Shem Paul, Ricky Hippolyte, Atanus Alberson, Hafeez Ali, Travis Gifford

GICB vs VFNR Dream11 top picks

Kimani Melius Garvin Serieux Curtly Johnny Lee Solomon David Naitram Tarryck Gabriel Dalton Polius

GICB vs VFNR Dream11 top picks: GICB vs VFNR Dream11 team

Captain : D. Edward

: D. Edward Vice-Captain: Curtly Johnny

Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux

Batsmen: Al Prince, Jevin Isidore, D. Edward, Jard Goodman

All-Rounders: Curtly Johnny, Garvey Mitchel, D. Edward

Bowlers: Atanus Alberson, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

Also Read: CCP Vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast Live

GICB vs VFNR Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Garvin Serieux (wk), Dane Edward (c), Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, and Simeon Gerson

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Junior Peter (wk), Richie Robert (c), Al Prince, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Shem Paul, Hafeez Ali, and Travis Gifford

GICB vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction: GICB vs VFNR match prediction

Vieux Fort North Raiders are the favourites to win this match.

Note: The GICB vs VFNR Dream11 prediction, GICB vs VFNR Dream11 top picks and GICB vs VFNR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GICB vs VFNR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com