St Lucia T10 Blast GICB Vs VFNR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Match 4 of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to take place between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) and Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) on Thursday, June 25. The GICB vs VFNR live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Viewers looking to watch the GICB vs VFNR live match can watch the same from 12:00 AM IST.

St Lucia T10 Blast started on June 23, 2020 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. Here are the GICB vs VFNR live streaming details, GICB vs VFNR live telecast in India details, GICB vs VFNR live match details and where to catch the GICB vs VFNR live scores.

GICB vs VFNR live streaming: St Lucia T10 Blast preview

This will be the first match for both Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) and Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) of the St Lucia T10 Blast. Both teams look to be equally matched on paper. Anyone watching the GICB vs VFNR live streaming can expect to see a competitive game of cricket.

GICB vs VFNR live scores: GICB vs VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast match weather and pitch report

The GICB vs VFNR live match of the St Lucia T10 Blast is expected to face interruption from rain. There is a 71% chance of rain. However, according to the weather report on AccuWeather, the showers are expected to pass on early. As far as the pitch is concerned, the pitch being used for the GICB vs VFNR live match generally favours the batsman. The average score scored on the pitch is in upwards of 150, indicating a batting-friendly wicket for the teams.

GICB vs VFNR live scores: Where to watch GICB vs VFNR live streaming and GICB vs VFNR live telecast in India?

The GICB vs VFNR live match will not be available to viewers in India. However, the GICB vs VFNR live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Fans of the St Lucia T10 Blast can follow the GICB vs VFNR live scores there as well.

GICB vs VFNR live streaming: GICB vs VFNR live scores and squad for the GICB vs VFNR live match in St. Lucia T10 Blast

GICB vs VFNR live scores: GICB St Lucia T10 Blast squad

Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

GICB vs VFNR live scores: VFNR St Lucia T10 Blast squad

Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Shem Paul, Ricky Hippolyte, Atanus Alberson, Hafeez Ali, Travis Gifford

Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com