St Lucia T10 Blast MAC Vs MRS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Mabouya Constrictor will face Mon Repos Stars in the upcoming clash of the St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Mabouya Constrictor vs Mon Repos Stars will be the second match of the St Lucia T10 Blast season. Mabouya Constrictor vs Mon Repos Stars will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground. Mabouya Constrictors have a stronger squad in their side while comparing it with Mon Repos Stars.

St Lucia T10 Blast will start on June 23, 2020 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

MAC vs MRS live telecast in India: MAC vs MRS live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020

The MAC vs MRS live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the MAC vs MRS live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other MAC vs MRS live streaming details, MAC vs MRS live scores, MAC vs MRS live match details and the St Lucia T10 Blast schedule -

St Lucia T10 Blast: MAC vs MRS live streaming

MAC vs MRS live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia MAC vs MRS live streaming date: Wednesday, June 24 MAC vs MRS live streaming time: 12 AM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

MAC vs MRS live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to get a bit slow in the second game of the day. Spinner can expect the ball to turn. However, an average first inning score of 80+ can be achieved in the pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

MAC vs MRS live scores: Squads for the MAC vs MRS live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Mabouya Constrictors

O Changoo, D James, C Polius, N Deterville, R Smith, R Rithal, M Shoulette, M Stanislaus, D Smith, S Severin, Z Edmund, C Ange and L Modeste

ECS T10 St Gallen: Mon Repos Stars

S Emmanuel, C Emmanuel, K Gaston, S Charles, S Descartes, E Emmanuel, H Charlery, M Wells, R Lesmond, G Mathurin, K Samuel, K Augustin, J Lesmond, C Charlery and D Henry

(Cover image courtesy: icccricket.com)