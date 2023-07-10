Last Updated:

'The Real Master': Indian Cricket Community Wishes Legend Sunil Gavaskar On 74th Birthday

The world of cricket wishes Sunil Gavaskar a very happy birthday as the 1983 World Cup Champion and the first player to make 10,000 Test runs turns 74 years old.

Aryan Suraj
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is one of the biggest cricket legends in the history of the sport. The opening batter celebrates his 74th birthday, born on July 10, 1949, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra. In his first Test series against the powerful West Indies in the Caribbean, the opener shot to prominence. Gavaskar went on to set a number of records during his illustrious career.

3 things you need to know 

  • Sunil Gavaskar was the first cricketer to make 10,000 Test runs
  • Gavaskar made his Test debut for India in the West Indies vs India match in 1971
  • Gavaskar played his last Test match in India vs Pakistan match in 1987

The 1983 World Cup Champion turns 74-year-old

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary cricketer, celebrates his 74th birthday today. Gavaskar's brilliant career spanned 16 years and 233 international matches, and he not only shattered countless records but also set his own. Standing at 5.5 feet tall, he was affectionately known as the 'Little Master,' and his outstanding accomplishments won him the honor of having a Test series titled after him, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In his remarkable career, Gavaskar has played in 125 Test matches and 108 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), batting an incredible average of 51.12 and 35.13, respectively. He scored a total of 35 centuries—34 in Test matches and one in One Day Internationals—and 72 half-centuries, including 45 in Test matches and 27 in ODIs. These outstanding numbers demonstrate the enormous influence Gavaskar had on the sport and his skill as one of the best batsmen in cricket history.

Wishes pour in for Sunil Gavaskar 

On his 74th birthday, the cricketing community has banded together to wish the iconic Sunil Gavaskar a happy birthday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), famous people like Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh, and other teams have used social media to send their warmest wishes to the celebrity. Even IPL like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals took part in the celebrations. The whole cricket community is in agreement that Gavaskar has made remarkable contributions to the game and is one of its most iconic figures.

