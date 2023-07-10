Sunil Gavaskar is one of the biggest cricket legends in the history of the sport. The opening batter celebrates his 74th birthday, born on July 10, 1949, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra. In his first Test series against the powerful West Indies in the Caribbean, the opener shot to prominence. Gavaskar went on to set a number of records during his illustrious career.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Gavaskar was the first cricketer to make 10,000 Test runs

Gavaskar made his Test debut for India in the West Indies vs India match in 1971

Gavaskar played his last Test match in India vs Pakistan match in 1987

The 1983 World Cup Champion turns 74-year-old

Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary cricketer, celebrates his 74th birthday today. Gavaskar's brilliant career spanned 16 years and 233 international matches, and he not only shattered countless records but also set his own. Standing at 5.5 feet tall, he was affectionately known as the 'Little Master,' and his outstanding accomplishments won him the honor of having a Test series titled after him, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In his remarkable career, Gavaskar has played in 125 Test matches and 108 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), batting an incredible average of 51.12 and 35.13, respectively. He scored a total of 35 centuries—34 in Test matches and one in One Day Internationals—and 72 half-centuries, including 45 in Test matches and 27 in ODIs. These outstanding numbers demonstrate the enormous influence Gavaskar had on the sport and his skill as one of the best batsmen in cricket history.

Wishes pour in for Sunil Gavaskar

5’5 but stood tall and feared nothing. 😵



Happy birthday to India’s Little Master and World Cup winner, Sunil Gavaskar. 💗 pic.twitter.com/frcRHXHs39 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 10, 2023

🔹 1983 World Cup winner 🏆

🔹 13,214 international runs 💪

🔹 First batter to register 10,000 runs in Tests 🔝

🔹 First batter to score a 💯 in both innings of a Test thrice 🔁



Here's wishing, the Sunil Gavaskar, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂👏#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eTMKvWz25k — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 10, 2023

Wishing the Little Master #SunilGavaskar, a very Happy Birthday! Your unmatched batting prowess, impeccable technique, and records galore continue to inspire generations of cricketers. @BCCI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 10, 2023

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to a great human being and a legend who continues to inspire across generations 🎂 Hope you have a fabulous year filled with good health, happiness and success Sunny bhai 🤗 🎉 #SunilGavaskar @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/enyrJXKiik — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 10, 2023

"It was Gavaskar

The real master

Just like a wall

We couldn't out Gavaskar at all, not at all

You know the West Indies couldn't out Gavaskar at all"



Such was his greatness that even the opposition wrote songs about him 🙌🏽 Happy Birthday Sunny bhai, have a great one 🎂😊 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/6qsqZ7HVZ8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2023

Happy birthday to my batting idol, the man we all wanted to bat like while growing up.

Happy birthday, Gavaskar sir! pic.twitter.com/LdfmPy2w0S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2023

Wishing our first batting legend #SunilGavaskar sir a very happy birthday. May you always stay fit. By the way this catching will put some youngsters to shame. #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/s8nDipQiFM — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 10, 2023

Happy Birthday "Little Master" Sir #SunilGavaskar Ji. I wish you all success and may you continue to guide the youngsters with your expertise and experience🙏 pic.twitter.com/dcuqULllFp — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2023

On his 74th birthday, the cricketing community has banded together to wish the iconic Sunil Gavaskar a happy birthday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), famous people like Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh, and other teams have used social media to send their warmest wishes to the celebrity. Even IPL like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals took part in the celebrations. The whole cricket community is in agreement that Gavaskar has made remarkable contributions to the game and is one of its most iconic figures.