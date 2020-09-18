SOM Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Somerset County will battle it out against Northamptonshire in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played on Friday, September 18, 2020. Here is our SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, preview, SOM vs NOR Dream11 team and other match details.

SOM vs NOR live: SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Time: 9.30 pm IST

SOM vs NOR live: SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Northamptonshire have enjoyed a decent run of form in the competition this term. They occupy the second place in the Central Group with nine points to their credit. On the other hand, Somerset County occupy the fourth spot on the table with seven points to their credit.

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has been in stellar form, having struck his career-best score of 114* in the previous match against Glamorgan. The head-to-head stats suggest that Somerset have a better footing in the tie, having bagged three victories over the course of the past five games, while Northamptonshire have registered two victories.

SOM vs NOR Dream11 Dream11 prediction: SOM vs NOR Dream11 team, squad list

Northamptonshire: Joshua Cobb (Captain), Adam Rossington (Wicket-keeper), Gareth Berg, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Alex Wakely, Richard Levi, Rob Keogh, Paul Stirling, Tom Sole, Graeme White, Blessing Murazabani, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Ben Sanderson, Brett Hutton

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (captain), Tom Abell, Babar Azam, George Bartlett, Josh Davey, Steve Davies (Wicket-keeper), Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Ollie Sale, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe and Max Waller.

SOM vs NOR Dream11 Dream11 prediction: SOM vs NOR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Steve Davies

Batsmen: Tom Abell, Babar Azam (C), Paul Stirling (VC), Charlie Thurston

All-rounders: Saif Zaib, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson, Max Waller, Brett Hutton

SOM vs NOR live: SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction and top picks

Northamptonshire: Gareth Berg, Paul Stirling (vc)

Somerset: Babar Azam (c), Tom Abell

SOM vs NOR match prediction

The head-to-head stats suggest an advantage for Somerset County and are the favourites to clinch the tie.

Note: The SOM vs NOR match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SOM vs NOR Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Somerset Cricket Twitter