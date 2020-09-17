LAN Vs YOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Game Preview

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Lancashire (LAN) and Yorkshire (YOR). The LAN vs YOR live match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17 and will start at 11:05 PM IST. Fans can play the LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction, LAN vs YOR Dream11 team and LAN vs YOR top picks for the encounter.

LAN vs YOR live Vitality T20 Blast preview

Both the teams have had a contrasting Vitality T20 Blast tournament. Lancashire are placed second in the group standings, with 10 points from seven games. They come into the LAN vs YOR live match after beating Yorkshire by six wickets last time out. The win against the same opponents will certainly act as a psychological boost for Lancashire. Yorkshire, on the other hand, are currently at the fifth place in the group standings, with just six points from eight games. They lost their last game against Durham by 46 runs.

LAN vs YOR playing 11 (Probable)

📢 Joe Root has been included in Yorkshire Vikings’ squad for tonight’s Vitality Blast match against Lancashire Lightning at Emirates Old Trafford #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) September 17, 2020

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, James Wharton, Ben Coad, Duanne Olivier, Jack Shutt

Lancashire: Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson

LAN vs YOR Dream11 team

Here is the LAN vs YOR Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Captain: Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Rob Jones, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Adam Lyth

Bowlers: Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Jack Shutt

LAN vs YOR Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the LAN vs YOR Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Yorkshire: Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Alex Davies

LAN vs YOR match prediction

According to our LAN vs YOR match prediction, Lancashire will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above LAN vs YOR Dream11 match prediction, LAN vs YOR Dream11 team and LAN vs YOR top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAN vs YOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

