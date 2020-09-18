LAN Vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
North Group will witness an epic battle as Lancashire will square off against Durham in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played on Friday, September 18, 2020. Here is our LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction, preview, LAN vs DUR Dream11 team and other details of the match.
Also Read | SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
Lancashire will look to bag an all-important three points as they occupy the second spot in the North Group with 12 points so far. On the other hand, Durham trail in third with seven points to their credit. The head-to-head stats over the course of the past five matches suggest that Lancashire have an upper hand in the tie. Lancashire have registered four victories and Durham have bagged just one victory against their opponents.
Also Read | LAN vs YOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast game preview
Lancashire: Alex Davies(w), Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas(c), Danny Lamb, Farhan Behardien, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Luke Wood, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Liam Livingstone, Graham Onions, Richard Gleeson
Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, David Bedingham, Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington, Sean Dickson, Mark Wood, Nathan Rimmington
Wicketkeeper: Dane Vilas (c)
Batsmen: Keaton Jennings (vc), Farhan Behardien, Josh Bohannon, Sean Dickson
All Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Ben Raine
Bowlers: Mark Wood, Nathan Rimmington, Graham Onions, Richard Gleeson
Lancashire: Dane Vilas, Keaton Jennings
Durham: Farhan Behardien, Ben Raine
Also Read | NOT Vs DER Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
The head-to-head stats suggest that Lancashire have an advantage in this tie against Durham.
Also Read | Babar Azam hits back at critics with 114* for Somerset in Vitality T20 Blast; watch video
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians confirm THIS top Indian brand as sponsor for 7th consecutive year
1 week ago
LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
29 mins ago
Let the show begin: Glitzy IPL marks start of Indian sporting events in COVID times
37 mins ago
SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality Blast T20 live
43 mins ago
SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
49 mins ago
Deepak Chahar posts THIS motivational throwback picture with Shane Watson on Instagram
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR