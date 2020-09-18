LAN Vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

North Group will witness an epic battle as Lancashire will square off against Durham in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played on Friday, September 18, 2020. Here is our LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction, preview, LAN vs DUR Dream11 team and other details of the match.

LAN vs DUR live: LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: Friday, September 18, 2020

Time: 8.30 pm IST

LAN vs DUR live: LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction and preview

Lancashire will look to bag an all-important three points as they occupy the second spot in the North Group with 12 points so far. On the other hand, Durham trail in third with seven points to their credit. The head-to-head stats over the course of the past five matches suggest that Lancashire have an upper hand in the tie. Lancashire have registered four victories and Durham have bagged just one victory against their opponents.

LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction: LAN vs DUR Dream11 team, squad list

Lancashire: Alex Davies(w), Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas(c), Danny Lamb, Farhan Behardien, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Luke Wood, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Liam Livingstone, Graham Onions, Richard Gleeson

Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, David Bedingham, Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Paul Coughlin, Scott Steel, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington, Sean Dickson, Mark Wood, Nathan Rimmington

LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction: LAN vs DUR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dane Vilas (c)

Batsmen: Keaton Jennings (vc), Farhan Behardien, Josh Bohannon, Sean Dickson

All Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Ben Raine

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Nathan Rimmington, Graham Onions, Richard Gleeson

LAN vs DUR live: LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction and top picks

Lancashire: Dane Vilas, Keaton Jennings

Durham: Farhan Behardien, Ben Raine

LAN vs DUR match prediction

The head-to-head stats suggest that Lancashire have an advantage in this tie against Durham.

Note: The LAN vs DUR match prediction is based on our own analysis. The LAN vs DUR Dream11 team and LAN vs DUR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Durhamcricket.co.uk