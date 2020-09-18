Home
LEI Vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Leicestershire are all set to host Nottinghamshire in a league match in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Sep 18. Here is our LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
LEI vs NOT dream11 prediction

Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) are all set to host Nottinghamshire Outlaws (NOT) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at Grace Road in Leicester. LEI vs NOT live streaming is slated to begin at 9.30 pm IST on Friday, September 18. Here is a look at our LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, LEI vs NOT Dream11 team and the probable LEI vs NOT playing 11.

Also read: SOM Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

LEI vs NOT live: LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction and preview 

The last time these two teams played at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire won the match by 5 wickets. Nottinghamshire are on top of the points table in the North Group and very much on their way to qualifying for the knockout stage. While Nottinghamshire would like to do the double over their opponents, Leicestershire would look to even the scores with a win. Currently, Leicestershire are fourth on the points table and can still make the knockout stages if they win all their matches and other results go in their favour.

Also read: Shane Watson Trolls MS Dhoni And Other CSK Teammates For 'great Chat' On Twitter

LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LEI vs NOT Dream11 team

LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LEI vs NOT Dream11 team: LEI squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch

Also read: Hardik Pandya Flaunts Abs In Instagram Post, Suniel Shetty Calls Him 'inspirational'

LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LEI vs NOT Dream11 team: NOT squad

Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores(w), Daniel Christian(c), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Tom Barber, Zak Chappell, Peter Trego

Also read: ECS T10 Capelle EXC Vs KAM Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for the LEI vs NOT Dream11 team

  • Callum Parkinson
  • Colin Ackermann
  • Alex Hales
  • Samit Patel

LEI vs NOT Dream11 team

LEI vs NOT match prediction

As er our LEI vs NOT match prediction, LEI will be favourites to win the match. 

Note: The LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, LEI vs NOT top picks and LEI vs NOT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEI vs NOT match prediction and LEI vs NOT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Sources: Leicestershire Foxes Twitter

First Published:
