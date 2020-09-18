LEI Vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Leicestershire Foxes (LEI) are all set to host Nottinghamshire Outlaws (NOT) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at Grace Road in Leicester. LEI vs NOT live streaming is slated to begin at 9.30 pm IST on Friday, September 18. Here is a look at our LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, LEI vs NOT Dream11 team and the probable LEI vs NOT playing 11.

LEI vs NOT live: LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction and preview

The last time these two teams played at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire won the match by 5 wickets. Nottinghamshire are on top of the points table in the North Group and very much on their way to qualifying for the knockout stage. While Nottinghamshire would like to do the double over their opponents, Leicestershire would look to even the scores with a win. Currently, Leicestershire are fourth on the points table and can still make the knockout stages if they win all their matches and other results go in their favour.

LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LEI vs NOT Dream11 team

LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LEI vs NOT Dream11 team: LEI squad

Colin Ackermann (c), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Dieter Klein, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch

📰 | The final @VitalityBlast fixture at the FCG is tomorrow as Notts Outlaws travel to Leicestershire.



Your match preview for the clash is here!



🦊 #runningfoxes — Leicestershire Foxes 🦊 (@leicsccc) September 17, 2020

LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LEI vs NOT Dream11 team: NOT squad

Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores(w), Daniel Christian(c), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Tom Barber, Zak Chappell, Peter Trego

LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for the LEI vs NOT Dream11 team

Callum Parkinson

Colin Ackermann

Alex Hales

Samit Patel

LEI vs NOT Dream11 team

LEI vs NOT match prediction

As er our LEI vs NOT match prediction, LEI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LEI vs NOT Dream11 prediction, LEI vs NOT top picks and LEI vs NOT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEI vs NOT match prediction and LEI vs NOT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Sources: Leicestershire Foxes Twitter