GLA Vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Glamorgan (GLA) are all set to take the field against Somerset (SOM) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. GLA vs SOM live streaming is slated to begin at 11:00 pm IST on Wednesday, September 16. Here is a look at our GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction, GLA vs SOM Dream11 team and the probable GLA vs SOM playing 11.

GLA vs SOM live: GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction and preview

This is a must-win match for Somerset, who are currently fourth in the Central Group and a victory will help them not only climb up the points table but also put them in contention for a place in the knockout stages. The last time the two sides met was on September 1, when Somerset won the contest by 8 wickets.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, will have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the knockout stages as they are fifth on the points table. Coming into the match against Somerset, Glamorgan will look to even the scores after losing to the same opponents early in the tournament.

GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GLA vs SOM Dream11 team

GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction: GLA vs SOM Dream11 team: GLA squad

Chris Cooke (Capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Kiran Carlson, Marchant de Lange, Dan Douthwaite, David Llyod, Owen Morgan, Andrew Salter, Nick Selman, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Callum Taylor, Timm Van Der Gugten, Graham Wagg

GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction: GLA vs SOM Dream11 team: SOM squad

Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Babar Azam, George Bartlett, Josh Davey, Steve Davies, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Ollie Sale, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe and Max Waller.

GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction: GLA vs SOM top picks

Chris Cooke

Andrew Balbirnie

Andrew Salter

Timm Van Der Gugten

GLA vs SOM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Chris Cooke

Batsmen: Andrew Balbirnie,Tom Abell,Babar Azam

All-rounders: Andrew Salter,Roelof van der Merwe,Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Prem Sisodiya, Graham Wagg, Max Waller, Craig Overton

GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction

As per our GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction, SOM will be favourites to win the match

Note: The GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction, GLA vs SOM top picks and GLA vs SOM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GLA vs SOM match prediction and GLA vs SOM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

