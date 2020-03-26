Glenn Maxwell Admits Poor Mental Health Made Life Tougher For Him At World Cup 2019

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell began a fraternity-wide discussion on mental health in cricket when he took a break from the game towards the end of last year. In 2019, Maxwell had not been too consistent for Australia in the World Cup and the all-rounder's decision prompted a few other stars to take breaks too. Indian captain Virat Kohli had also spoken about the struggle that players face and empathised with Maxwell's troubles.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KXIP star Glenn Maxwell nears recovery, likely to be available for full season

Glenn Maxwell reveals how he wanted his arm to break during the World Cup

According to PTI, Glenn Maxwell recently talked on a podcast about the struggles that he faced with his mental health during last year's World Cup. In a practice session before the Australia vs. South Africa match, Maxwell and Australian batsman Shaun Marsh were both struck on their arms. Marsh ended up breaking his arm and missing out on the remainder of the World Cup.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell admits being more nervous in proposing Glenn Maxwell fiance than playing World Cup final

The 31-year-old Maxwell then revealed the dark thoughts that he faced. He recounted how he was feeling angry on others and on himself and wanted his arm to be broken, instead of Marsh's, so that his World Cup would end. Maxwell felt that he was going to be dropped anyway so maybe a broken arm was the way to go. The Australian recounted how he felt an urgent need for a break.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Australian duo Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell set to earn more than the winners

KXIP team 2020: Glenn Maxwell to return to the side after 2 years

Glenn Maxwell had played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi franchise and the Mumbai Indians but the all-rounder had his most prolific spell with the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Maxwell arrived at KXIP in 2014 and immediately smashed four consecutive 90+ scores to help the side dominate the entire league. He remained at the team till 2017, even captaining the side in his final season there. In the IPL 2020 auction, Maxwell was picked up by KXIP team 2020 for a whopping ₹10.75 crore.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KXIP feel left out after Glenn Maxwell's fiancee makes engagement public after 7 days

IPL Postponed: Will IPL 2020 be played?

After the coronavirus epidemic in India started getting serious, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 from its original March 29 starting date. Maxwell will join players like Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, and Jimmy Neesham at the KXIP team 2020. Recently, Maxwell announced his engagement with Glenn Maxwell fiance Vini Raman.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI postpones conference call with franchises post nationwide lockdown