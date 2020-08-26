Glenn Maxwell Returns After 10-month Hiatus, Says 'trying To Be Genuine All-rounder’

After taking a 10-month break, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell reportedly said that he has done ‘a lot of work’ on his bowling and is now trying to be a ‘genuine all-rounder’. While Australia is all set for the upcoming limited-overs series against England, Maxwell said he looking forward to getting back and perform. The Australian player last batted in a T20 against Sri Lanka, blasting 62 from 28 balls, before stepping away from the game for a mental health break and a subsequent elbow surgery.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Maxwell said, “I've done a lot of work on my bowling in that time away, trying to be that genuine allrounder where I can bowl upwards of six, seven, eight overs a game to really take the load off the quick and the front-line spinner if we do play one”.

He added, “To go back to that 2015 year when I was the sole spinner and I was relied heavily upon, to be able to get back that string to my bow where I'm bowling a lot of consistent overs and helping the team out wherever I can”.

Maxwell’s last ODI came during last year’s World Cup as he was a part of Australia’s playing XI in the semi-final defeat against England. Now that he is back and eager as anyone to resume his international career, the Australian player said that he is looking forward to getting back out there in the colours and performing as well as he can in whatever role he is given. Maxwell reportedly said that he is ‘confident in the skills work’ that he has done in the off-season and he is ‘ready to go’.

“I've been really working with Aaron Finch and the coaching staff with my role in the side and committing to that 100 per cent every time," he said. "It's going to be more of a finishing role this time,” Maxwell added.

Australia’s England tour 2020

Meanwhile, the Aussies had announced a preliminary 26-member squad for the upcoming series last month. The five-time world champions were originally scheduled to visit England for a limited-overs series that included three One Day Internationals and three T20Is in July 2020. However, in May 2020, the bilateral limited-overs series was rescheduled to September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The series gets underway with the T20I series that will be played at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton, while the three One Day Internationals will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The three-match T20I series is scheduled for September 4,6, and 8 whereas the ODI series will be played on September 11, 13, and, 16 respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

