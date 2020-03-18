Glenn Maxwell Disappeared At Night, Skipped Morning Practice In Previous IPLs: Report

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell represented Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) between 2014 and 2017 seasons. While he was one of the mainstays of the line-up, reports have emerged stating that during his initial years with the franchise, the cricketer used to disappear in the nights only to be found playing golf in the mornings. A Mumbai-based news daily also recently reported that Glenn Maxwell joined the team’s practise sessions only during evenings.

Glenn Maxwell’s initial IPL stint with Kings XI Punjab

In the IPL 2014 auction, Kings XI Punjab purchased Glenn Maxwell for ₹6 crore. He scored 552 runs across 16 innings in 2014 to emerge as the third-highest run-getter of the season. Maxwell was also one of their top performers in IPL 2014 and a crucial factor to see Kings XI Punjab through to their maiden IPL final.

On-field performances aside, the news report claimed that Glenn Maxwell regularly broke team protocols by disappearing during nights. It is also noted that the all-rounder once threw something towards the then head coach Sanjay Bangar when the latter was giving an interview from the dugout. Maxwell’s move apparently annoyed the commentator, who later asked Sanjay Bangar to instruct the all-rounder.

IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell re-joins KXIP

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 Auction, Glenn Maxwell was once again purchased by Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season. The franchise roped in the cricketer for ₹10.75 crore for the tournament initially slated to commence on March 29. However, in wake of the worldwide panic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15. Since much remains to be learned about the impact of coronavirus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to decide the exact fate of the impending T20 carnival within a few days.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

