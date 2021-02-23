IPL 2021 Broadcasters Likely To Up Ad Rates To Whopping ₹15 Lakh Per Second For Sponsors

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to commence sometime in April this year, i.e. a few weeks after the conclusion of the ongoing India vs England series. Fresh off the massive viewership success in the previous edition (2020) of the tournament, the IPL 2021 broadcasters are reportedly looking to increase their ad rates by 25 percent.

VIVO returns as IPL 2021 sponsors

IPL 2021 sponsors likely to pay more for ads?

As reported by the InsideSport, the IPL 2021 broadcasters are looking to leverage their 2020 success by hiking their ad-rates for the upcoming season. As per a report, the Disney+ Hotstar and the Star India network might increase the rates by 25 percent.

Exchange4Media indicated that the network was charging ₹12 lakh per 10 seconds as their ad-rates during the IPL 2020 season. Apparently, the same number is about to rise up to ₹14 lakh to ₹15 lakh for the same duration of seconds in this year’s edition.

Success factors for IPL 2020 in UAE

The IPL 2020 season was a delayed event due to the prevailing coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors. Overall, the IPL 2020 season saw a viewership rise by 23 percent from 2019, as it provided some much-needed cricketing entertainment to Indian families during distressing times. The viewership success has seemingly prompted the network to hike up their ad rates.

IPL 2021 live updates: IPL auction 2021

The IPL auction 2021 was organised on February 18 in Chennai. As many as 292 cricketers went under the hammer as teams revamped their squads for the upcoming much-awaited season. As per the auction proceedings, Chris Morris took home the highest amount among all players as he was sold to the Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore. Kylie Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson and Krishnappa Gowtham were the other top draws of the auction.

India vs England live streaming details

Meanwhile, top stars from India and England continue to battle it out in the ongoing four-match series in India. The two teams will now play the third Test at the Motera Stadium between February 24 and 28. The India vs England live streaming on television will be provided on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. It will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

