Glenn Maxwell Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary And Personal Life On 32nd Birthday

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell celebrates his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Known for his ability to score runs at a frenetic pace, the Punjab star is one of the biggest names in the Dream11 IPL 2020. On the 32nd Glenn Maxwell birthday, here's a look at the Glenn Maxwell net worth, his Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and other personal details.

Glenn Maxwell birthday: Maxwell net worth

According to reports from networthier.com, Glenn Maxwell's net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $36 million. Much of his earnings come from his earnings as a professional cricketer for the Australian cricket team, with additional income sourced from his contracts in various T20 leagues across the globe. Maxwell's net worth makes him of the richest Australian cricketers. The 32-year-old is one of the highest-earning players in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and was the second most player in the preceding auction, behind fellow teammate Pat Cummins.

Glenn Maxwell birthday: Punjab star's Dream11 IPL 2020 salary

Glenn Maxwell has been a constant feature in the IPL since 2012 and was snapped by Delhi for ₹1 million. The Australian was the snapped up by Mumbai the next season for a staggering ₹53 million. Maxwell's rising stock meant that he was snapped by Punjab in 2014, where he bagged ₹60 million for each of the next four seasons. Delhi again splashed the cash to get the Australian on-board in 2018, with Maxwell earning a whopping ₹90 million that season. Glenn Maxwell missed the 2019 season and was subsequently released, before sealing a return to Punjab ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Currently, the 32-year-old bags a staggering ₹107.5 million

Glenn Maxwell fiancee: Who is the Australian's longtime girlfriend Vini Raman?

Glenn Maxwell has been long dating girlfriend Vini Raman and the duo confirmed their engagement earlier this year. The duo first publicly revealed they were dating each other in 2017 and have been together ever since. Raman also attended the annual Australia Cricket Awards 2019 and is a constant feature on the 32-year-old's social media posts. Maxwell, in fact, sported a sherwani during their engagement ceremony, which was done as per Indian customs and norms. The Australian's poor form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 has seen many jibes intended at him and Raman quite sensationally shut down a troll earlier this month.

(Image Courtesy: Punjab Instagram)

Disclaimer: The above Glenn Maxwell net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

