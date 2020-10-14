Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Post Light-hearted Wishes Online

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is hailed highly by admirers of cricket for his remarkable contributions in the sport. The southpaw was popular for his fiery on-field behaviour and his knack of bailing the Indian cricket team out of trouble with spirited performances. Gautam Gambhir, who had announced his retirement from cricket in December 2018, boasts of an exemplary career that is filled with accolades.

Social media was flooded with wishes for Gautam Gambhir as he turned 39 on Wednesday. Several individuals from the cricket fraternity showered love on the cricketer on his special day, but wishes from Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan stood out because of their playful nature. The three cricketers have featured in some of the most iconic moments for Indian cricket together and have earned the tag of modern greats for their extensive achievements.

Gautam Gambhir birthday: Yuvraj Singh demands a cake from ex-teammate

Gautam Gambhir's former teammate Yuvraj Singh posted a special tweet on the cricketer-turned politician's birthday. Yuvraj Singh, who is known for his jovial and tongue-in-cheek comments, was seen asking Gautam Gambhir for a cake. He also praised Gautam Gambhir for his contribution towards the society and hoped he would continue progressing in it.

Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day 🎂 May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society 💪🏻 Waise cake kahan hai bhai? 🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/yZCDyEOp3M — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2020

The two left-handers were a part of the historic ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad for the country in 2007 and were also instrumental in helping India life the ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup through clinical performances. Gautam Gambhir's knocks in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup, as well as the 2011 World Cup, have been etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts forever. The left-handed opening batsmen played a pivotal role in the success of the Indian cricket team in all the three formats.

Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Irfan Pathan wants him to smile

Irfan Pathan shared a lovely picture with Gautam Gambhir during the duo's broadcasting days, where they are seen sharing a light moment together. The former Indian all-rounder in his wishes hoped that Gambhir keeps on smiling like this throughout his life. The 39-year-old is known to have a stern and serious nature off the field as well and the picture of him grinning widely alongside Irfan Pathan was refreshing to see. Irfan Pathan also was a part of the glorious inaugural T20 campaign for India and his all-round performances throughout the tournament proved to be momentous.

