Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Virat Kohli, Fans Take Dig At MI Batsman For Their IPL 2020 Rivalry

The ongoing India vs England 2nd Test match is of utmost importance for participating nations, as the two cricketing giants look to join New Zealand in the Final of the ICC World Test Championship. After being outclassed by England, it became imperative for the hosts to come up with a stronger performance in the Test match. India have made a thumping comeback and seem to have the upper-hand in the fixture. Many cricketers also lauded the Indian captain Virat Kohli for his approach during the game.

India vs England 2nd Test: Suryakumar Yadav lauds Virat Kohli's captaincy

After having won the crucial toss at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Virat Kohli decided to bat first. The Indian batsman showcased exemplary batting on the tricky surface and piled up 329 runs on the board. England failed to counter the Indian spin attack and were eventually folded for a paltry score of 134.

Talented Indian batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, who plies his trade for the Mumbai Indians side in the Indian Premier League, was impressed with the way Kohli led his troops on the Day 2 of the contest. The elegant batter took to his Twitter account and commended Kohli's approach. He was pleased with India not leaking runs in the middle and also picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Beautiful captaincy. Not giving runs also and picking wickets too. #INDvsENG — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 14, 2021

Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav made headlines during the last season of the IPL, by giving a silent reply to Virat Kohli's on-field tactics. The 30-year-old had also liked a controversial tweet (now deleted) which poked fun at the Indian captain and was blasted by a certain section of fans for resorting to the same. Netizens were quick to recall the IPL 2020 showdown between the two players after Yadav publicly praised Kohli and his captainship.

Virat still remembers your stare 👀 but at least you deserve to be in t20 squad.. But galat panga liya bhai aapne😅 — Jagannath Shinde (@JagannathShin16) February 14, 2021

No Matter How Many Tweets You Do, #ViratKohli Is Not Gonna Forget That!! — Naveed Shafi (@NaveedShafi15) February 14, 2021

Bhai kitna cover up karna padta hai.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ashwaq (@AshwaqAhmd) February 14, 2021

nikal gayi hawa? Aa’gaya Swad?? 😂😂 — śambít 2.O (@aur_bataaao) February 15, 2021

IPL 2021 auction date and time

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. It was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account that the auction will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM onwards.

India vs England live streaming details

Cricket fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the India vs England matches. The India vs England live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. At the time of writing this report, India have attained a significant 351-run lead over England.

