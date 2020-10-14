Glenn Maxwell Rules Instagram With Fashionable Photos Along With Indian Fiancee Vini Raman

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell adds another year to his cap as he celebrates his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The Punjab star has been regarded as one of the most entertaining batsmen of his generation and is well known for his explosive style of play. On his birthday, here's a look at the Glenn Maxwell net worth, Maxwell Dream11 IPL salary and the Glenn Maxwell fiancee.

Glenn Maxwell net worth

According to reports from Net Worthier, the Glenn Maxwell net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $36 million. Much of the Maxwell net worth can be attributed to his earnings as a professional cricketer for Cricket Australia. The 32-year-old further bags a huge sum from his contracts in various franchise leagues across the globe, including the Dream11 IPL, Big Bash T20 and the Vitality T20 Blast.

Glenn Maxwell Dream11 IPL salary

Glenn Maxwell has played in all but one season since joining Delhi in 2012. The Australian bagged ₹1 million in his first season and was subsequently released by the franchise. However, the all-rounder's stocks rose in international cricket, meaning Mumbai splurged a staggering ₹53 million to sign him in 2013.

A dismal season meant that Glenn Maxwell was released, before being snapped up by Punjab. In his four seasons with the franchise, the Australian bagged a whopping ₹60 million per year. He rejoined Delhi in 2018, where he was paid ₹90 million. He opted out of the 2019 IPL and was subsequently by the franchise.

Punjab then splashed an astronomical ₹107.5 million to get him on board. According to InsideSport's Moneyball, the total Maxwell Dream11 IPL salary amounts to a mind-boggling ₹491.7 million.

Glenn Maxwell fiancee: Best pictures of the engaged couple

Earlier this year, Glenn Maxwell confirmed his engagement to long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. The couple are known to be dating since 2017 and have frequently attended events and ceremonies together. Raman famously attended the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards, where the couple posed for some stunning photographs. The couple had also been to Paris together on a vacation, with Maxwell sharing pictures from their excursion on Instagram.

In another post by the 32-year-old, Vini Raman flaunted her ring as they posed for a selfie after their engagement. Raman also shares pictured of her time together with the Punjab star, while sharing another image of their engagement ceremony, where Maxwell sported a traditional sherwani.

