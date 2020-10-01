Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

GLO Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Gloucestershire (GLO) & Northamptonshire (NOR) will clash in the third quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on October 1.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
GLO vs NOR dream11 prediction

Gloucestershire (GLO) and Northamptonshire (NOR) will clash in the third quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 pm IST. The match will be played at County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire are currently leading the Central Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-2 in ten matches (one NR). Northamptonshire, on the other hand, occupy the second spot of the Central Group charts with five wins and four loses.

Here is our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, probable GLO vs NOR playing 11 and our GLO vs NOR Dream11 team.

GLO vs NOR live: GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Thursday, October 01, 2020
  • Time: 6:30 pm IST
  • Venue: County Ground in Bristol, England

Also Read l SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast game preview

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs NOR Dream11 team, squad list

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Gloucestershire squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, George Scott, Matt Taylor, Ben Charlesworth

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Northamptonshire squad

Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb(c), Adam Rossington(w), Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Tom Sole, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely

Also Read l English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR live stream in India, pitch and weather report, full preview

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs NOR Dream11 team, top picks

  • Gloucestershire: Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith
  • Northamptonshire: Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb, Graeme White

 

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs NOR Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: James Bracey
  • Batsmen: Ian Cockbain, Paul Stirling, Richard Levi (VC), Chris Dent
  • All-Rounders: Ryan Higgins (C), Graeme van Buuren, Joshua Cobb
  • Bowlers: Tom Smith, David Payne, Graeme White

Also Read l NOT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

GLO vs NOR live: GLO vs NOR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction is that Gloucestershire will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GLO vs NOR match prediction and GLO vs NOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GLO vs NOR Dream11 team and GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SUS vs LAN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live

Image Source: Gloucestershire Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

English T20 Blast SUR vs KET live stream in India, pitch and weather report, full preview

3 mins ago

SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast game preview

12 mins ago

Virat Kohli sings and dances in special Bangalore karaoke bonding session; watch video

14 mins ago

SVW vs FGB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt match preview

19 mins ago

Ishan Kishan's rumoured model girlfriend wins hearts by dedicating Instagram story to him

26 mins ago

English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR live stream in India, pitch and weather report, full preview

48 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS