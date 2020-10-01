GLO Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Gloucestershire (GLO) and Northamptonshire (NOR) will clash in the third quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 pm IST. The match will be played at County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire are currently leading the Central Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-2 in ten matches (one NR). Northamptonshire, on the other hand, occupy the second spot of the Central Group charts with five wins and four loses.
Here is our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, probable GLO vs NOR playing 11 and our GLO vs NOR Dream11 team.
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, George Scott, Matt Taylor, Ben Charlesworth
Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb(c), Adam Rossington(w), Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Tom Sole, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely
Considering the recent run of form, our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction is that Gloucestershire will come out on top in this contest.
SQUAD NEWS ✌️— Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) September 30, 2020
Your Gloucestershire Quarter-Final squad ahead of tomorrow’s encounter with @NorthantsCCC at the Bristol County Ground 👊#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o49YuV4kVW
