GLO Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Gloucestershire (GLO) and Northamptonshire (NOR) will clash in the third quarterfinal of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday, October 1 at 6:30 pm IST. The match will be played at County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire are currently leading the Central Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-2 in ten matches (one NR). Northamptonshire, on the other hand, occupy the second spot of the Central Group charts with five wins and four loses.

Here is our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, probable GLO vs NOR playing 11 and our GLO vs NOR Dream11 team.

GLO vs NOR live: GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, October 01, 2020

Time: 6:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground in Bristol, England

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs NOR Dream11 team, squad list

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Gloucestershire squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Hankins, George Scott, Matt Taylor, Ben Charlesworth

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Northamptonshire squad

Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb(c), Adam Rossington(w), Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Tom Sole, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs NOR Dream11 team, top picks

Gloucestershire: Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith

Northamptonshire: Paul Stirling, Joshua Cobb, Graeme White

GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction: GLO vs NOR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: James Bracey

Batsmen: Ian Cockbain, Paul Stirling, Richard Levi (VC), Chris Dent

All-Rounders: Ryan Higgins (C), Graeme van Buuren, Joshua Cobb

Bowlers: Tom Smith, David Payne, Graeme White

GLO vs NOR live: GLO vs NOR match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction is that Gloucestershire will come out on top in this contest.

SQUAD NEWS ✌️



Your Gloucestershire Quarter-Final squad ahead of tomorrow’s encounter with @NorthantsCCC at the Bristol County Ground 👊#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o49YuV4kVW — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) September 30, 2020

Note: The GLO vs NOR match prediction and GLO vs NOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GLO vs NOR Dream11 team and GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

