GLO Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Gloucestershire (GLO) are all set to face Warwickshire (WAS) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. The GLO vs WAS live streaming is slated to begin at 6.30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here is a look at our GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, GLO vs WAS Dream11 team and the probable GLO vs WAS playing 11.

Also Read: Adam Zampa Keen To Work With RCB Mainstay Yuzvendra Chahal, Says 'We Have Similar Trades'

GLO vs WAS live: GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are currently placed inside the top three in the Central group. Gloucestershire occupy the top spot in the group after 5 wins, while Warwickshire is third on the points table and only two points behind their opponents. Both the teams have met each other earlier in the tournament at Edgbaston and it was Gloucestershire who won the match by 57 runs after the match was reduced to 12 overs per side. They come into the match after beating Somerset by 11 runs in their previous match and will look to do the season double over their opponents.

Also Read: Jharkhand Premier League T20 JAM Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report

On the other hand, Warwickshire will look to even the scores by winning the match against Gloucestershire and also take revenge for their defeat earlier in the tournament. They come into the match after beating Worcestershire by 6 wickets in their previous match.

Also Read: JAM Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GLO vs WAS Dream11 team

GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction: GLO vs WAS Dream11 team: GLO squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor (C), George Scott, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, George Hankins, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor

Also Read: IPL 2020: Batsman With Highest Strike-rate To Drive Home Cool, New Tata Altroz

GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction: GLO vs WAS Dream11 team: WAS squad

Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock.

GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction: GLO vs WAS top picks

Ryan Higgins

Tom Smith

Tim Bresnan

Jeetan Patel

GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction: GLO vs WAS live match injury news

Both the teams are without any injured players for the match.

GLO vs WAS Dream11 team

GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction

As per our GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, GLO are favourites to win the match with the strong side on paper.

Note: The GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, GLO vs WAS top picks and GLO vs WAS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GLO vs WAS match prediction and GLO vs WAS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Gloucestershire Cricket / Twitter