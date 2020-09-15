GLO Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
Gloucestershire (GLO) are all set to face Warwickshire (WAS) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. The GLO vs WAS live streaming is slated to begin at 6.30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 15. Here is a look at our GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, GLO vs WAS Dream11 team and the probable GLO vs WAS playing 11.
Both the teams are currently placed inside the top three in the Central group. Gloucestershire occupy the top spot in the group after 5 wins, while Warwickshire is third on the points table and only two points behind their opponents. Both the teams have met each other earlier in the tournament at Edgbaston and it was Gloucestershire who won the match by 57 runs after the match was reduced to 12 overs per side. They come into the match after beating Somerset by 11 runs in their previous match and will look to do the season double over their opponents.
On the other hand, Warwickshire will look to even the scores by winning the match against Gloucestershire and also take revenge for their defeat earlier in the tournament. They come into the match after beating Worcestershire by 6 wickets in their previous match.
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor (C), George Scott, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, George Hankins, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor
Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock.
Both the teams are without any injured players for the match.
As per our GLO vs WAS Dream11 prediction, GLO are favourites to win the match with the strong side on paper.
Image Source: Gloucestershire Cricket / Twitter
