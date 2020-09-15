NWW Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live Info

NorthWest Warriors (NWW) will square off against Northern Knights (NK) in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup on Tuesday, September 15. Both the teams will be playing the match at Bready Cricket Club Ground. The match is scheduled to get underway at 2:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our NWW vs NK match prediction, NWW vs NK Dream11 team and probable NWW vs NK playing 11. The Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: IPL 2020 To Be Broadcast And Live Streamed In 120 Countries, Pakistan Excluded From List

NWW vs NK Live: NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams will be looking to challenge the defending champions Lightning and would like to make a winning start to the tournament. Knights lost the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament and would now focus on lifting the 50-over competition for the 2020 season. The Warriors have maintained the same squad of players that competed in the T20 competition.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Asks Dhanashree Verma For Shampoo Options After Trolling Her Hair: Watch

The Northern Knights after a disappointing campaign in the T20 competition, will look to upset Warriors in the opening match of the tournament and take an early advantage in the 50-overs competition. Warriors hold the psychological advantage after two straight wins over Knights in the T20 competition and will look to continue their fine form against the opponent. Expect the match to an exciting contest

Also Read: GLO Vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NWW vs NK Dream11 team

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: NWW vs NK Dream11 team: NWW squad

Andy McBrine (Capt), Ross Allen, Boyd Rankin, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Ryan Hunter, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, David Rankin, Will Smale, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Batsman With Highest Strike-rate To Drive Home Cool, New Tata Altroz

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: NWW vs NK Dream11 team: NK squad

Gary Wilson (Capt), James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Marc Ellison, Neil Rock, Matthew Foster, CJ van der Walt.

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: NWW vs NK live match injury update

Both the teams have no injury worries ahead of the match.

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: NWW vs NK top picks

William Porterfield

Ruhan Pretorius

Andy McBrine

James McCollum

NWW vs NK Dream11 team

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction

As per our NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, NWW will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, NWW vs NK top picks and NWW vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NWW vs NK match prediction and NWW vs NK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Ireland / Twitter