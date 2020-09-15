Home
NWW Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live Info

North West Warriors will face Northern Knights in a league match of Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy on Sep 15. Here's our NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction.

Written By Suraj Alva
NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction

NorthWest Warriors (NWW) will square off against Northern Knights (NK) in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup on Tuesday, September 15. Both the teams will be playing the match at Bready Cricket Club Ground. The match is scheduled to get underway at 2:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our NWW vs NK match prediction, NWW vs NK Dream11 team and probable NWW vs NK playing 11. The Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

NWW vs NK Live: NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams will be looking to challenge the defending champions Lightning and would like to make a winning start to the tournament. Knights lost the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament and would now focus on lifting the 50-over competition for the 2020 season. The Warriors have maintained the same squad of players that competed in the T20 competition.

The Northern Knights after a disappointing campaign in the T20 competition,  will look to upset Warriors in the opening match of the tournament and take an early advantage in the 50-overs competition. Warriors hold the psychological advantage after two straight wins over Knights in the T20 competition and will look to continue their fine form against the opponent. Expect the match to an exciting contest 

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NWW vs NK Dream11 team

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: NWW vs NK Dream11 team: NWW squad

Andy McBrine (Capt), Ross Allen, Boyd Rankin, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Ryan Hunter, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, David Rankin, Will Smale, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young.

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: NWW vs NK Dream11 team: NK squad

Gary Wilson (Capt), James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Marc Ellison, Neil Rock, Matthew Foster, CJ van der Walt.

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: NWW vs NK live match injury update 

Both the teams have no injury worries ahead of the match.

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction: NWW vs NK top picks

  • William Porterfield
  • Ruhan Pretorius
  • Andy McBrine
  • James McCollum

NWW vs NK Dream11 team

NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction

As per our NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, NWW will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NWW vs NK Dream11 prediction, NWW vs NK top picks and NWW vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NWW vs NK match prediction and NWW vs NK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Ireland / Twitter

