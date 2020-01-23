Graeme Smith Hails De Villiers' Willingness To Return; States Consideration Of Options

Graeme Smith, South Africa's director of cricket hailed former Proteas cricketer A B de Villiers's willingness to play for the national side and further stated that it would be silly not to even discuss roping in some free agents in the team. AB de Villiers who had shocked the cricket fans all over the world by unexpectedly announcing his retirement from international cricket had earlier expressed his desire to represent South Africa in the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

Now, the former Proteas skipper is also open to making a comeback in the 50-overs format as well. Smith conceded that they are still considering the feasibilities and options and said that it's great that he has expressed his desire to be back in the side.

“I think it is great that AB has expressed his desire to be back in the system. Those chats (with De Villiers) aren’t formal but we are looking at options around the T20 World Cup. We would be stupid not to look at the free agents who play in most T20 around the world. “

Smith further acknowledged the question of the sacking of Faf Du Plessis as the captain of the One-day side and instead of handing over the reins to Quinton De Kock for the three-match ODI series against England.

“It has been our intention to put a succession plan in place for 2023. We see him playing a role but from a leadership perspective we see an opportunity to move forward in the one-day arena. And Faf is honest he won’t be around in 2023. Leadership has been an issue in South African cricket and we felt we should give Quinnie an opportunity.” Smith added.

The 35-year-old made his Big Bash League debut on Tuesday for Brisbane Heat who registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the Adelaide Strikers. Head Coach Mark Boucher had earlier revealed that he was in talks with the explosive batsman for the World Cup.

Reflecting upon the same, de Villiers on Tuesday said, "There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality. I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," Cricket Australia quoted the veteran batsman.

