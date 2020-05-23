GRD Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

The sixth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played between Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR). The GRD vs BGR live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 23 and will start at 10 pm IST.

Here is our GRD vs BGR Dream11 team and GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the GRD vs BGR Dream11 top picks.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming GRD vs BGR live match is the third of the triple-header scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at the venue.

🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆



T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍

🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD vs BGR Dream11 team from squads

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD squad

Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (c), Anson Latchman (wk), Obed McCoy (marquee), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Shammick Roberts, Ajex Samuel.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: BGR squad

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (c), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD vs BGR Dream11 team

Here is the GRD vs BGR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Anson Latchman

All-rounders – Asif Hooper (c), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Kenneth Dember

Batsmen – Romel Currency, Hyron Shallow, Shem Browne

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams (vc), Obed McCoy, Braxie Browne

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction

GRD start off as favourites to win the match.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD vs BGR live streaming

The GRD vs BGR live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For GRD vs BGR live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There is no GRD vs BGR live telecast in India.

Please note that the above GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction, GRD vs BGR Dream11 team and GRD vs BGR Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The GRD vs BGR Dream11 team and GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

