GRD Vs BGR Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Grenadines Divers (GRD) are scheduled to take on Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) in the sixth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier League tournament. The GRD vs BGR live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. The GRD vs BGR live match is scheduled to start at 10 pm IST on May 23. Here's a look at GRD vs BGR live streaming details, and pitch and weather report for the GRD vs BGR live match.

GRD vs BGR live streaming: Match preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 League is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming GRD vs BGR live match is a third of the triple-header scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at the venue.

🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆



T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍

🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

Vincy Premier League live streaming: GRD vs BGR live streaming: Squad updates

Vincy Premier League live streaming: GRD vs BGR live scores: GRD Squad

Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (c), Anson Latchman (wk), Obed McCoy (marquee), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Shammick Roberts, Ajex Samuel.

Vincy Premier League live streaming: GRD vs BGR live scores: BGR Squad

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (c), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby.

GRD vs BGR live scores and GRD vs BGR live streaming details

The GRD vs BGR live match is scheduled to be played on May 23 and will start at 10 pm IST. The GRD vs BGR live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For GRD vs BGR live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

GRD vs BGR live streaming: Weather report

There are no chances of rainfall during the GRD vs BGR live match. Since the match is an afternoon affair, i.e. 12:30 pm local time (10 pm IST), the temperature is expected to be on the higher side.

GRD vs BGR live streaming: Pitch report

While the pitch at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex favours spinners in the afternoon, the upcoming match is expected to be a high-scoring one. So far in the ongoing Vincy Premier League tournament, the average score batting first has been 71. A total of 80 while batting first could be a match-winning score at the venue.

