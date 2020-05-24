GRD Vs FCS Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier League Live

Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) will battle each other in the eighth match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Sunday, May 24. The Vincy Premier League tournament which commenced on Friday will witness six franchises battling each other to be crowned as the first-ever Vincy Premier League champions.

The matches are being played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the GRD VS FCS live streaming details, Vincy Premier League live streaming, GRD VS FCS live match details and GRD VS FCS live scores

GRD vs FCS live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. All the Vincy Premier League matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Stuck in quarantine? Stay entertained with action from the highly anticipated VPL T10 tournament.#VincyPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/mQM87bHvYJ — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 22, 2020

Vincy Premier League live streaming: GRD vs FCS live streaming details

Fans can catch GRD vs FCS live streaming on Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the GRD VS FCS live match. The GRD vs FCS live streaming will begin at 8 pm IST. For the Vincy Premier League live streaming and GRD vs FCS live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

GRD vs FCS live streaming: GRD VS FCS full squad details

With the details about GRD VS FCS live streaming and Vincy Premier League live streaming done and dusted, here's a look at the GRD VS FCS live match squad.

GRD VS FCS live match squad: Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

GRD VS FCS live match squad: Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

(IMAGE: VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE INSTAGRAM)